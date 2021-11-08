Entertainment
Greg Williams: I’ve now broken the ice with 90% Hollywood
In addition, I work very quickly. I guess my average shoot is probably three or four minutes. I don’t like having too many preconceptions about the image because my images are really collaborative. I’m good at my job, but I also work with some of the greatest designers and artists of our time. If I come in and say, lights here, you stand here, look at me, I take this picture, and I take the picture and I’m going to fuck myself, I’m doing the talent a terrible disservice. So I absolutely collaborate with people.
Do people like this speed too?
I don’t know a lot of actors who would like the shoot to last longer. I shoot fast and I am very efficient. I often end the three-minute shoot knowing that I have eight or ten good photos and then, it’s good, it’s done. We have tons of them, thank you, and [the talent] is like, Wow.
Of course, when they see you again, they’ll probably walk through a hotel lobby to their room and they’re in a rush and they’ll go, Oh, no, he’s going fast. I’ll take a picture in ten seconds and let’s go, thank you, see you later!
This speed is extremely important to the way I work and speed really only comes from experience. My experience in photojournalism helps me. I know exactly what the lights are doing to my subjects and I look at a room as a setting: where do I want to place people? Where to find the best composition? Where are the frames in the frames? Where is the story? What will catch the eye? Where are the vanishing points?
How to choose between photographing in color and in black and white?
There are several reasons why I often favor black and white. The most honest and pragmatic is that these two images [of Jake Gyllenhaal and Jason Clarke, right, and Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix, opposite] were posted within half an hour of taking. I’m alone, I take pictures with my little Leica Q2 camera, send them wirelessly to my phone and post them. If they were in color, I would have liked to send them to someone to write them down, as I am rarely satisfied with the color straight out of the camera. So when it’s time sensitive, shooting in black and white is infinitely easier.
If we go into aesthetics, I love black and white photography and I try to take pictures that look like the ones that made me fall in love with this kind of photography. Life and Magnum [Photos] reports from the 50s and 60s. Shooting in black and white immediately brings you back to that golden age. Even though it is obviously modern, there is a wink. Black and white is a filter, a way of seeing the world. I think there is a certain purity.
What advice would you give to future photographers?
Listen to your inner voice, the actors certainly have it. There’s a barometer that tells them if something’s cool or not, if something’s okay, if they believe it, if it’s genuine. I’m not aware of really starting to engage with this until I’m in my 30s. I didn’t really understand it until four or five years ago.
