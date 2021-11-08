Connect with us

Entertainment

Farah Khan’s Bollywood hit Om Shanti Om in 35mm!

Published

8 seconds ago

on

By

 


Music box theater
3733 N Southport Ave
Admission: $ 10

Monday November 29 at 7 p.m. / Music Box Theater
OM SHANTI OM
Directed by Farah Khan 2007
In Hindi with English subtitles
Singing, dancing, faux pas, romance, smoothing out machismo, convoluted plots of reincarnation, what more could you ask for in the cinema? India’s most visible film export, the popular urban Bollywood genre known as the masala film, delivers all of these things, a formula for success that has resulted in some of the most popular films internationally. never made. A landmark blockbuster and one of the industry’s most beloved films, About Shanti has become a lasting hit with fans of Indian cinema lovingly embracing the exaggerated spectacle and theatrical sentimentality of Bollywood while still serving many of its own elaborately staged production numbers and true soap operas. Opening in the 1970s in Mumbai, when the city began to develop its reputation as the epicenter of international film production, About Shanti introduces Om Prakash Makhija (played Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the height of his fame), a jester background player determined to make his way to cinematic stardom, and subsequently finds him involved in all manner of affairs involving a scandalous pregnancy, a cursed movie script and an intergenerational supernatural revenge plot. Directed with abundant personality and visual panache by superstar choreographer Farah Khan and stuffed with affectionate nods to the past glories of Indian cinemas, About Shanti is about as perfect an introduction as the Bollywood newcomer can find, and as ravishing an ode to the industry as longtime enthusiasts could wish. (CW)
162 mins, plus Red Chillies Entertainment 35mm intermission from Chicago Film Society Collections
Preceded by: Bollywood trailer reel

**All visitors to the Music Box Theater will be required to show full proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. This includes screenings from the Chicago Film Society. Please read their guidelines before buying tickets.**

Other projects

Looking for a copy of CFS Zine COMMITTED TIMES, tote bags or film frame stamps? Now available here! While stocks last!

Discover some scans of our collection of prints on the SCF Vimeo page!

Want to become a regular supporter of the SCF? We are now on Patreon! Contributions help us keep the spotlights and lights working, and we’ll send you some fun stuff in return.!

Prefer to make a one-time donation instead? Click on here!

This entry is posted in unclassifiable. Bookmark the permalink.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.chicagofilmsociety.org/2021/11/07/farah-khans-bollywood-hit-om-shanti-om-on-35mm/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: