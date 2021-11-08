Farah Khan’s Bollywood hit Om Shanti Om in 35mm!

Music box theater

3733 N Southport Ave

Admission: $ 10

Monday November 29 at 7 p.m. / Music Box Theater

OM SHANTI OM

Directed by Farah Khan 2007

In Hindi with English subtitles

Singing, dancing, faux pas, romance, smoothing out machismo, convoluted plots of reincarnation, what more could you ask for in the cinema? India’s most visible film export, the popular urban Bollywood genre known as the masala film, delivers all of these things, a formula for success that has resulted in some of the most popular films internationally. never made. A landmark blockbuster and one of the industry’s most beloved films, About Shanti has become a lasting hit with fans of Indian cinema lovingly embracing the exaggerated spectacle and theatrical sentimentality of Bollywood while still serving many of its own elaborately staged production numbers and true soap operas. Opening in the 1970s in Mumbai, when the city began to develop its reputation as the epicenter of international film production, About Shanti introduces Om Prakash Makhija (played Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the height of his fame), a jester background player determined to make his way to cinematic stardom, and subsequently finds him involved in all manner of affairs involving a scandalous pregnancy, a cursed movie script and an intergenerational supernatural revenge plot. Directed with abundant personality and visual panache by superstar choreographer Farah Khan and stuffed with affectionate nods to the past glories of Indian cinemas, About Shanti is about as perfect an introduction as the Bollywood newcomer can find, and as ravishing an ode to the industry as longtime enthusiasts could wish. (CW)

162 mins, plus Red Chillies Entertainment 35mm intermission from Chicago Film Society Collections

Preceded by: Bollywood trailer reel

**All visitors to the Music Box Theater will be required to show full proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. This includes screenings from the Chicago Film Society. Please read their guidelines before buying tickets.**

