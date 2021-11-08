Missy Elliott gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Missy Elliott is set to receive one of the biggest honors of her musical career: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Elliott – a singer, rapper, writer, visionary and producer – won the title after more than 20 years in the business. The award comes just a few years after his highly anticipated 2019 MTV Video Music Award moment. Missy Elliott visits ‘Sway in the Morning’ 2019 | Noam Galai / Getty Images Missy Elliott to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Elliott is one of the legends on this year’s list to receive the coveted honor. She shared her excitement in an emotion Instagram post. I am so humbly grateful, she began. I had to overcome many obstacles and I went through many things… but by the grace of God I never gave up, even when times were tough I struggled! If I hadn’t done so, I might not be receiving these accolades today… That’s why I always try to ENCOURAGE each of you to keep moving forward when the times come. become difficult, because your BLESSING may be just around the corner! & I thank God for the fans like all of you who have supported me from day one, know that I am Humbly GRANT. Source: YouTube Related: Missy Elliott was in a short-lived R&B group before her solo career took off To help commemorate the occasion, Elliott will be joined by her longtime manager, Love and hip-hop creator of the Mona Scott Young franchise. Elliott’s friends Lizzo and Ciara will also be in attendance. Elliott will have the 2,708th star on the way. Equally enthusiastic is the organization of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Missy Elliott crossed the barriers of the male-dominated hip hop world and the music industry as a whole, as she paved the way for many women who followed in her footsteps, said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a statement. She continues to break down barriers year after year and was thrilled to be able to honor her on the Walk of Fame. Rapper fans gathered around her for another major event Another major honor Elliott has received in recent years after a push from her entourage and fans, she received the Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. The award, established in 1984, recognizes the artists and directors of music videos. Elliott is legendary for his music video productions. For years, fan requests for Elliott to receive the award have fallen on deaf ears. A Change.org petition has been created, and Reading podcast hosts Kid Fury and Crissle West got stronger. Source: YouTube Related: Missy Elliott reveals why no one has ever heard her voice record When Jennifer Lopez was announced as the 2017 Vanguard recipient, Fury and West left. I don’t really feel like I have to overshadow Jennifer Lopez because I would have no problem with Jennifer Lopez winning this award if Missy already had one, he said in the report. episode of 2018 Cheerleading. I won’t be watching anything MTV related until Missy Elliott gets a Vanguard award and it won’t be difficult. Elliott thanks his fans for finally receiving this honor. “This pioneering video award from Michael Jackson means a lot to me,” the four-time Grammy Award winner said during her acceptance speech. “I have worked diligently for over two decades. And I never thought I would be standing here to receive this award. So that means so much to me. I promise you that it does not go unnoticed by the support and love that you have all shown me over the years.

