Carl Dixon sings The Guess Who at the Sanderson Center





Content of the article Although these are two album tracks by Canadian musician Carl Dixon, they also describe the career of the guitarist and singers. Dixon, who performed with April Wine and is the frontman of Coney Hatch, was singer and guitarist of The Guess Who from 1997 to 2000, and then from 2003 to 2008. A high-speed crash in Australia in April 2008 left Dixon in a coma for 10 days with multiple fractures and lacerations. After titanium implants, a glass eye and years of recovery, he brings Carl Dixon Sings The Guess Who to the Sanderson Center on December 3 at 8 p.m. Born in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Said he remembers running to the record store after hearing a new Guess Who single on the radio in the late 1960s. The Guess Who’s Laughing and Undun (record) single was the first record I bought as a little boy, he said during a brief visit to the Sanderson Center last week. It was the first band I had ever seen in a big concert when they played every year at the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto. Why are The Guess Who hits, which included singer Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman on guitar, still popular more than 50 years after their debut? It’s the power of songs, said Dixon, 61. Being a part of the band all these years later has been a pleasure, but also made me realize that it’s the songs that last. He said it didn’t matter who stood on stage performing, alluding to the dizzying number of staff changes The Guess Who has undergone throughout the band’s history.

Content of the article People want to hear these songs, he said. I can’t count the number of times mostly in the US where people don’t know who was in the band they would say to me, Hey, Burton, you haven’t lost a step or you look like you had when we were all up school. I look nothing like Burton. The pandemic brought the entertainment industry to a screeching halt, but Dixon was fortunate enough to tour across Canada in the summer of 2020 with restaurant chain Harveys. They were making a Harveys thank you hamburger wagon across the country from town to town, thanking all the essential workers who made it in the beginning, he said. I did a solo acoustic set every day in a different city. His daughter, Lauren Dixon, accompanied him as a road crew. And shed sing along with me, more and more each day as we went along. It was fun. Carl Dixon Sings The Guess Who will also be performing in Oakville, Brampton and North Bay next month. Without an intermission, it will be two hours straight, he said. Dixon also makes appearances as an inspirational speaker. He sometimes goes out before a concert to give a brief introduction, where he can talk about his traffic accident. I’m not focusing on that, but I’m talking about it as a reference to why I stopped being the guy from The Guess Who, he said. Back when I was in the band I thought that would be it until we were all too old to do it. But the car accident put an abrupt halt to this idea. Bill Wallace on bass, lead guitarist Laurie MacKenzie, drummer Mark Santer and Matt Young on piano will join Dixon on the Sanderson Center stage. He described the show as a loving rendition of The Guess Who music that he learned to sing while listening to records as a youth. The guys in the band really bring the authentic sound of The Guess Who to the stage every night, Dixon noted. People still love him and I’m sure there won’t be any exceptions in Brantford. For ticket information, visit the Sanderson Centers website at sandersonca. [email protected]

