Column: Taking care of our veterans | Culture & Leisure
This week we observe a day in honor of our military veterans of all ages who have served our country in various conflicts around the world. Our veterans fought for freedom at home and abroad and risked their lives every day so that others could live more peacefully. Some have never returned home. Those who return are often injured, physically or mentally, or both. Some find it difficult to make the transition to civilian life and need training and employment assistance. Others need ongoing medical care, adaptive devices, vehicles, and housing that meet their new physical needs.
Fortunately, public awareness of these and other needs has increased in recent years. Our donors have also responded by recently adding four new funds focused on Veterans Support Grants.
The Alvin F. Tesmer and John J. Hayes Veterans Memorial Fund was established by John J. and Kay L. Hayes to meet the critical needs of Frederick and Carroll County Veterans and their immediate families. The Hayes family’s long history of military service was their inspiration for the fund, and the fund was established in memory of their father. Several grants have been provided from the fund to date to Mission of Mercy and Peloton 22.
The Grove Foundation Fund, created by Deborah and Larry Grove, has provided grants to meet the greater needs of veterans and military personnel throughout Maryland, which includes housing, behavioral health services, recreation and socialization , vocational training, medical support and free therapy and services to strengthen and maintain family unity. The Grove’s business experience in the engineering industry and their involvement in various branches of the military led to their desire to help veterans. The fund has awarded a grant to the 22 Platoon and is currently open to new applications through the Community Foundation’s ongoing grant process. Non-profit organizations that provide services to veterans are eligible; information on the rolling grants for this fund and the two funds listed below can be found at FrederickCountyGives.org/grants.
The sergeant. The David J. Smith Veterans Relief Fund was founded in his memory by the parents of Sgt. Smith: Mary Jane McWilliams, John Jones, Leonard Smith and Olga Smith. It will allow non-profit organizations to apply through the continuing grant process on behalf of a household for support to honorably released veterans and their families facing unforeseen financial hardship.
The Major Dan Campbell Fund for Veterans Services was founded by Dan Campbell with his 2017 Wertheimer Fellow for Excellence in Volunteerism Award to support veterans services, with a preference for mentorship and peer support programs. The grants supported Platoon 22 and Mission of Mercy. This fund is also part of the current sliding grant process.
Each of these donors has their own connection to supporting veterans services, and each is motivated to help because of their experiences. These new funds are part of our family of funds supporting veterans services, along with the 1LT Rob Seidel Wounded Soldiers Fund, Sgt. David J. Smith Memorial Fund and John Ryan Dennison Memorial Fund. In addition, numerous funds have been created in memory of veterans to support post-secondary scholarships for students.
Thank you, veterans, for all that you have done in the service of your country, and thank you, donors, for your generosity and kindness.
Day is the President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Frederick County, a non-profit organization that connects people who care about the causes that matter. The Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses and organizations to realize their charitable intentions through scholarships and grants to non-profit organizations. To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit FrederickCountyGives.org.
