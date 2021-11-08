What Bitcoin and Ethers options tell us about their maturity

In one of the most iconic scenes in American television history, Jan Brady complains to his parents about all the attention his sister receives. Marcia, Marcia, Marcia I’m tired of being in Marcia’s shadow all the time, Jan complains to his mother Season 3, Episode 10 of The Brady Bunch in 1971.

You could almost hear kvetch ether (ETH) in much the same way about bitcoin (BTC).

After all, ether has risen by around 500% since January 1, while bitcoin has only doubled during that time. Still, its bitcoin is legal tender in a country and has several futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs). And then some.

Although they belong to the same asset class, comparing bitcoin to ether is like comparing apples to oranges for those with a more than cursory understanding of crypto. It turns out that the derivatives markets agree on the difference in at least one subtle way: the relative volume of ether options versus the spot market versus that of bitcoin.

This is important because a higher volume of options relative to the spot market is a sign of a mature market and may help with price discovery.

Certainly, ether and bitcoin have seen amazing growth in both their spot and options markets over the past year.

Source: Skew, Bitstamp, Coinbase, FTX, Gemini, ItBit, Kraken, LMAX Digital.

As of October 2020, Ether spot trades averaged around $ 93 million per day combined for seven major exchanges; a year later, that daily average was $ 1.6 billion, according to figures compiled by data provider Skew. Meanwhile, daily option volumes jumped to $ 335 million from just $ 23 million the year before.

[The seven bitcoin and ether spot exchanges tracked in this piece were Bitstamp, Coinbase, FTX, Gemini, ItBit, Kraken and LMAX Digital. While exchanges such as Binance were not included, one can still get a sense of the relative size of each spot market.]

Source: Skew, Bitstamp, Coinbase, FTX, Gemini, ItBit, Kraken, LMAX Digital.

The Bitcoin market was even bigger to begin with. The daily average October spot volume in 2020 was $ 395 million, while the options market was $ 206 million. Fast forward 12 months later and it was $ 2.2 billion and $ 989 million, respectively.

Yet when it came to growth, the aether was the more impressive of the two. Its spot market has grown about 16 times in a year and its options market has grown almost 15 times. Bitcoin numbers only gained 5.7x and 4.8x, respectively. It’s a dream for any market other than small potatoes compared to ether.

Yet, looking at these numbers, the relative size of each currency options market compared to its spot market stood out.

Again, the spot data we looked at only comes from a handful of exchanges where assets trade. However, these were some of the biggest exchanges in the world and their data is generally reliable. Therefore, they have been helpful in giving an idea of ​​what is going on in the markets.

From mid-June 2020 to today, bitcoin option volumes averaged 45% of the spot while it was only 20% for ether. That doesn’t mean he stayed at that level.

Source: Skew, Bitstamp, Coinbase, FTX, Gemini, ItBit, Kraken, LMAX Digital.

Just looking at it, you will see that bitcoin option volumes relative to the spot have remained in the 30% and 50% range since June. The market, of course, saw a massive options spike in April, where it nearly rivaled the spot market, even surpassing it on April 8. The ethers options market appears to have more modest ranges, generally remaining between 15% and 25% over the past five months or so.

For those who care, the standard deviation for the bitcoin ratio was 17% while it was tighter 5% for the ether since June 2020.

Of course, we were still in the early stages of the crypto derivatives market. One exchange, Deribit, holds the lion’s share of bitcoin and ethers options transactions. It’s still nascent, Luuk Strijers, the trading director of the exchanges, told CoinDesk, adding his prediction that growth will be rapid as the market is still maturing.

Stephen Ehrlich, CEO of brokerage firm Voyager Digital, agrees, saying crypto options are similar to stock options two decades ago, but will eventually catch up. I think it’s only a matter of time, he said CoinDesk TV’s First Mover program on Friday. As these products become easier to obtain and trade, you will see this volume increase. But there were still a few years for that to happen.

And in this still mature market, its bitcoin, which is the older sister. This brings us back to the Brady Bunch.

For those who haven’t memorized this episode, Jan hid Marcias’ trophies in the closet out of jealousy.

Every time Marcia turns around they hand her a blue ribbon or something, Jan laments to her mother Carol. All I hear all day at school is how awesome Marcia is at it, or how wonderful Marcia did it.

Jan, you’re in no one’s shadow, Carol consoles her second daughter. Marcias is three years older than you. She should have more to show for herself.

Look, there’s a lot more to this episode, where Carol tells Jan to go out and do something special, and Jan writes an essay for a contest and brags about winning when she doesn’t and it’s not the goal.

The point is, bitcoin is Marcia here. Its six years older than the ether. It should have more to show for itself, including more options volume compared to its spot market than Ether.

And all other cryptocurrencies have their own thing, much like each of the Bradys. I don’t know where Alice the housekeeper falls, but she may be XRP.

Eventually, they will mature. The oldest child Brady is 67 and the youngest is now 60. This will happen in crypto and we can expect their options markets to grow as well. I just hope they don’t all do a three part episode in Hawaii.