Entertainment
How No Time To Die could hint at the next James Bond after Daniel Craig
The latest James Bond film starring Daniel Craig as 007 comes out this week, ending an era and raising questions about the franchise’s future.
Key points:
- Barbara Broccoli, director of No Time To Die, says female characters are no longer “props”
- No Time To Die to be Daniel Craig’s last as James Bond, with no replacement yet announced
- Ian Fleming Publications announced three new James Bond novels from Kim Sherwood, the first female author of 007
Craig, 53, has appeared in five James Bond films, evolving the famous character with each performance.
However, as his tenure as 007 ends with No Time To Die, there is speculation as to who the next James Bond will be.
No announcements have been made, although rumors have been heated since Craig announced the latest film will be his last.
Bond’s evolution under Craig and the growing importance of female characters may hint at the direction the franchise will take in the future.
Female characters will play a bigger role
The world of James Bond seems more diverse and focuses on a multitude of characters from different backgrounds.
The old style of James Bond, the uncompromising British man who is irresistible to women, has been phased out under Craig, according to producer Barbara Broccoli.
“Daniel has completely transformed the character for the 21st century,” she told ABC News Breakfast.
“He made it very real. He brought humanity to the character.
“What he did was let people get into Bond’s emotional life, the inner conflicts.
This “epic conclusion” will focus on the female characters in the film.
La Seydoux, Lashana Lynch and Judy Dench lead a diverse female contingent that has a major impact on the storyline of No Time to Die.
Director Cary Joji Fukunaga told News Breakfast that Craig’s stint as James Bond allowed the franchise to branch out and bring more compelling characters to the story.
“The women in this film are real people, real characters who have agency and make decisions that have a direct impact on the outcome of the story and are not just props,” he said. he declares.
It was a sentiment shared by Lynch, who plays Nomi in No Time to Die, saying the latest film allows each female character to grow up and leave their own mark in the story.
“I think we have a range of women who have different roles, different backgrounds, different cultures that are all intertwined,” she said.
Who is the next James Bond?
This is the question that fans of the series are asking.
While we don’t know who the next Bond will be, we have some idea of where the franchise is headed.
The diverse world that James Bond represents in 21st century cinema is going to be replicated in a series of new novels, announced last week.
English writer Kim Sherwood will become 007’s first female author with three novels announced by Ian Fleming Publications on November 4.
The books are set in a world where Bond is missing, presumed dead, along with a new generation of Double O agents.
While there has been no indication of the background of the new spies, the novels will focus heavily on the characters of M, played by Dench for several films, and Moneypenny.
But Bond is expected to return at some point, and the focus on characters far from the norm can be reflected on the big screen.
Names like Idris Elba, Rege-Jean Page and even Lashana Lynch have been touted as possible new Bonds, all far from tradition.
Broccoli has said over and over that the upcoming 007 “doesn’t have to be a white man,” which gave those potential choices some oxygen.
But there are others that fit the traditional mold, with both Tom Hardy and Tom Holland seen as good chances for the role.
Their previous work would point to the continued development of the Bond character, which Craig nurtured for his five films.
