Elections matter – Portsmouth Daily Times

To quote Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, “Bad politicians are elected by people who don’t vote! It is true that anyone who holds office in the United States reflects only the values ​​of Americans who voted in the last election. Ouch and Amen! Proverbs 29: 2 tells us: “When the righteous reigns, the people rejoice; when the wicked reign, the people weep.

By the time I came of age, abortion on demand was already legal and the Bible was legally escorted out of the classroom. In fact, over the past 50 years, human life has become disposable, marriage is radically redefined and devalued, human origins are taught in public schools without any allowance for a creator, sexual promiscuity and perversion are encouraged by entertainment media and public expression of Christianity is under attack. As far as I can remember, God has been fought against in our society, in court, in the classroom, and in all areas of public life.

It occurs to me that I didn’t really know the America that I read in the history books. For example, did you know that George Washington in his farewell speech warned, “Let us cautiously admit the assumption that morality can be maintained without religion. Whatever one can concede to the influence of a refined education on the spirits … reason and experience both forbid us to expect that national morality can prevail by excluding religious principle. Remember the wisdom of the Proverbs in these words? “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to all people. President Washington has warned our nation that by removing religious principles, we will lose our nationwide morality. And it looks like we have.

Many do not know that the United States Capitol regularly served as a church building; a practice that began even before Congress officially moved into the building and lasted long after the Civil War? It wasn’t until late 1800 that Congress actually moved into the building. According to Congressional records for late November 1800, Congress spent the first few weeks organizing Capitol Halls, committees, locations, etc. Then, on December 4, 1800, Congress approved the use of the Capitol as a church building. Capitol Hill approval for the church was given by both the House and the Senate, with House approval given by the Speaker of the House, Frederick Augustus Muhlenberg, “A Pastor

by the way ”and Senate approval being given by Senate Speaker Thomas Jefferson. From Jefferson to Abraham Lincoln, many presidents attended the Capitol Church; and it was standard practice for members of Congress to attend these services.

It was Elias Boudinot, president of the Congress, drafter of the Bill of Rights at the first congress who declared: “We can only count on the almighty influence of the Spirit of God, whose help and assistance divine become to us as a Christian people. more devoutly to beg. That is why I am proposing that a minister of the Gospel be invited to attend this Congress every morning during the sessions in order to open the meeting with prayer. George Washington, signatory of the Constitution, first president of the United States also declared: “Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports. In vain would this man claim the tribute of patriotism which would work to overthrow these great pillars of human happiness. (emphasis added) “Finally, Reverend John Witherspoon, signatory of the Declaration of Independence” Any state among us will continue to be devout [respect for God] and virtue, the standard of public honor, will enjoy the greatest internal peace, the greatest national happiness, and in each external conflict will discover the greatest constitutional force.

Listen to this quote from Benjamin Rush (a signatory of the Declaration and a member of the presidential administrations of Adams, Jefferson and Madison), discussing educational policies in public schools, said: “This is my reverence for every religion that reveals the attributes of Divinity, or a future state of rewards and punishments, that I would rather see the views of Confucius or Mohammad instilled in our youth than to see them grow up completely devoid of a system of religious principles. But the religion that I want to recommend here is that of the New Testament…. its doctrines and precepts are calculated to promote the happiness of society and the security and welfare of civil government. Why even the Bible of all things has something to say about nations and their religious influences…. “Happy is the nation whose God is the Eternal” Psalm 33:12.

I believe the election results across the country, especially in Virginia this week, reflect the hearts and minds of an educated, motivated and engaged population. Often as I speak of this great state, I constantly hear Christians say, “I never knew our divine heritage, but now that

I know that I and those I influence will never forget! Those who will follow in our footsteps are counting on us… elections matter!

