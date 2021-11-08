5 roles in Christopher Nolan’s films perfectly performed (and 5 actors who almost played them)

Connect with us

The most famous elements of Christopher Nolans cinema are on the technical side of things. Its jaw-dropping IMAX cinematography is legendary, its cross-sectional finals have become a running motif, and its refusal to use CGI whenever possible has resulted in some of the most breathtaking action sequences ever filmed.

RELATED: 10 Franchises We’d Like To See Reboot Christopher Nolan

But there are also unforgettable characters in the tales of his films, like his quintessential portrayal of the Joker from The black Knight. Nolan often casts the perfect actor, like Oscar winner Heath Ledger, but they’re not always the only actor vying for the role.


5 Batman in the Dark Knight Trilogy

Perfect Cast: Christian Bale

Christian Bale in Batman Begins

While his growling Batman voice was a bit incomprehensible, Oscar winner Christian Bale gave a phenomenal performance as Bruce Wayne in The black Knight trilogy.

Batman is a multidimensional character. Usually the actors play the dichotomy of Bruce and his masked alter ego, but Bale digs even deeper than that. The billionaire playboy character is the real mask Bruce puts on. Bale plays the real Bruce, a strong and silent guy to perfection.

Almost in the cast: Cillian Murphy

The dark knight lifts the scarecrow crane

According to geek lair, before Bale was cast as Batman, the shortlist included Cillian Murphy. Murphy got so far in the process that he did a screen test as Bruce Wayne before Nolan realized he would be a better fit for the Evil Scarecrow.

Since Batman begins, Murphy has appeared in nearly every Nolans movie, including Creation and Dunkirk, and he even reprized his role as a scarecrow in The dark knight rises.

4 Dom Cobb in creation

Perfect Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio

In addition to developing strong working relationships with Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio forged tremendous momentum with Nolan on the set of Creation. As idea thief Dom Cobb, DiCaprio brought a human element to the high-end sci-fi crafted by Nolan.

While Nolan was busy bringing the dream landscape to life by driving a train through highway traffic and building a turning hallway for a fight scene, DiCaprio played a workaholic widower with all the pathos of a wanting father. at home with her children.

Almost in the cast: Will Smith

Will poses in overalls for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air promotional photo

According to E!, the role of Cobb was first offered to Brad Pitt, who turned it down. Then it was offered to Will Smith, who also turned it down.

RELATED: 10 Best Performances By Christopher Nolan, Ranked

Now that Creation is one of the highest-grossing original films ever made, it seems obvious to be playing the lead role. But when the story only existed in script form, it might have been difficult for these stars to understand the concepts involved. DiCaprio admitted in an episode of WTF with Marc Maron that he still doesn’t fully understand the film itself.

3 Alfred Pennyworth in the Dark Knight Trilogy

Perfect Cast: Michael Caine

Michael Caine as Alfred in The Dark Knight Rises

Michael Caine was the perfect choice to play Alfred Pennyworth. He shared tangible father-son chemistry with Bales Bruce and nailed the two dry lines on the subtlety of driving a Lamborghini and powerful monologues about men who want to watch the world burn.

This launched a long-standing working relationship between Caine and Nolan. The actor went on to appear in Nolan films like Prestige, Creation, Interstellar, and Principle.

Almost in the cast: Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins in The Silence of the Lambs.

Caine turned out to be the perfect Alfred, but he wasn’t the first choice for the role. According to Digital spy, before the role was offered to Caine, Anthony Hopkins was approached. However, Hopkins turned it down.

Hopkins went on to star in another superhero film franchise for DC’s closest rival, Marvel Studios, as a very different father figure: the Norse god Odin in the Thor movies.

2 Leonard Shelby in remembrance

Perfect Cast: Guy Pearce

Leonard Shelby in remembrance

While his performances in LA Confidential and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert were critically acclaimed throughout the ’90s, Guy Pearce didn’t become a recognizable movie star until Nolan introduced him as the amnesiac Leonard Shelby in his 2000 hit Memento.

Pearce brought both the sympathy of an ordinary man and the brooding side of a luscious black antihero to the role of Leonard, distinguishing between the tradition of the genre and the human undertone.

Almost in the cast: Brad Pitt

While Memento ended up performing better without an A-lister in the lead role, Nolan originally wanted a bigger star to play Leonard. According to Mental Floss, one of the actors in the study was Brad Pitt.

RELATED: 10 Elements Common To All Christopher Nolan Movies

Pitt is no stranger to psychological thrillers, having starred in both Se7en and Fight Club for director David Fincher, but he didn’t end up picking up his lead in Memento.

1 The Joker in The Dark Knight

Perfect Cast: Heath Ledger

The Joker threatens to blow up mobsters with his grenade jacket in The Dark Knight

When Nolan gave the role of the Joker in The black Knight to Heath Ledger, he was criticized for choosing a teenager as the Clown Prince of Crime. But Ledgers Joker ended up being hailed as one of the greatest villains in movie history and posthumously won an Oscar.

By combining the punk rock styles of Sid Vicious of the Sex Pistols and the charming sociopathy of Alex DeLarge of the A clockwork orange, Ledger beautifully translated the anarchy of Jokers comic book antics to the screen.

Almost in the cast: Adrien Brody

The French Dispatch Adrien Brody

There are unconfirmed rumors that after the Ledgers casting backlash, Warner Bros. made Paul Bettany wait behind the scenes to replace him. According to MTV, Nolan met Adrien Brody, who had recently shown his previously untapped comedic abilities in Wes Andersons Darjeeling Limited.

Brody said I met Chris on [The Dark Knight]. Heath was great in it, but yeah, I would have loved to do that. It was an incredible role. Unbelievable. Brody could have made an interesting Joker, but it’s impossible to imagine anyone other than Ledger playing the part.

NEXT: 5 Roles In Perfectly Performed Quentin Tarantino Movies (& 5 Actors Who Almost Played Them)

A split image depicts Thena, Sersi, Makkari and Druig in Eternals


Next
Which Eternals character are you, according to your zodiac sign?


