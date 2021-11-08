Enrique Rocha, the actor who played the big bad guys, dies – El Sol de Mxico

Considered by the public to be the most sensual from Mexico, Enrique Rocha captivated the the viewers for more than 50 to, thanks to your participation cinema, television and theater.

The actor, who died this Sunday in 81 for causes so far unknown, participated in more than 30 soap operas, in which he gave life, for the most part, to antagonistic characters.

With a march in Tabasco, fans demand justice for the death of actor Octavio Ocaa

I was born on January 5, 1940 to Silao, Guanajuato, and unlike others big stars of small screen, it was not his dream engage in action. His theatrical career began by chance at the age of 21 to, when I accompanied one of her friends to a test work Spring awakening, Directed by Juan Jos Gurrola.

There, the director asked him to go on stage for Juan Ibez, who played in the play, came to the theater. To see on stage Gurrola he noticed the power of your voice, and his great ease of entering the character, invited him to permanently replace the actor.

Television and theater, part of Enrique Rocha’s life

From there he began to dabble in the theater, being Hamlet the title more representing of this stage of his life. At 1965 his first one arrived opportunity on tv, when Ernesto Alonso I invited him to play The lie, where I shared the credits with characters like Fanny Cano and Julissa.

This was followed by other melodramas such as World of toys, When the children leave, Passion and power, Two women and a path, Seraph, Rebel, The privilege of loving, True loves and I plead guilty.

His villain roles have earned him five rewards Television and novels throughout his career, as well as a El Heraldo de México Prize in 2003 as Best First Actor, thanks to your participation in In the footsteps of love.

Although the screen still showed a serious profile, in its many meetings with the press, has always expressed that for him the acting was like a game, which ended when the cameras were turned off or the Phone. Therefore, I always know amusing be on the set, and every time I have had the opportunity to see on screen, even went so far as to admit that self zone.

The same year he made his television debut, he also had his first film appearance, with ribbon Guadalajara in summer. But it was months later that he appeared in a project who considered one of the most difficult of his career: The process of Christ.

Rochn, as it was called in the artistic world, did not understand how a young man of only 24 to could have the responsibility give life to I ss, because he considered that it was an honor that only people with long careers could have. But this project paid off, and she opened the doors for him with Arturo Ripstein, who invited him to join his film Time to die.

Between his 30 bands they meet Ladies dressmaker, The vulture monastery, Dying in the gulf, City of the blind, Faithful women, and adaptation in live action from The jungle Book, where he gave the floor to Bagheera.

After the announcement of his death, figures like Jos ron, the producer Reynaldo Lpez, and the journalist Ren Franco, expressed their condolences through their social networks.

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

“I remember the day I met Enrique Rocha. I was on the floor showing no rap. Did not grant credit of see the biggest villain in novels Doing this. Pure fun and joy. Thank you for everything, Rochn“wrote the actress Gaby platas, on your account Twitter.

Until closing of this edition, your family does not have pronounced, corn one of your employees reported that in the next hours they will be announced More details.