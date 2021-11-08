Muri Diego Camacho, actor from Bogota – Cinema and television – Culture









Diego Camacho is 63 years old. He started his career at 23. Participated in 'San Tropel' and 'Oye bonita', among others

07 November 2021, 15:54

Diego Camacho, Colombian actor, died in the last hours in Bogota. Born in the country's capital, he was 63 years old and the cause of his death is unknown. However, according to Caracol's show "La rouge", he had had some health problems the last time around. Like many of his colleagues and due to the pandemic, the actor also had financial problems, 'The Network' reported. Actor Diego Camacho has died at the age of 63. The death of the artist, who has had a career spanning more than 40 years on the screen, has been confirmed by those close to him, but the causes are still unknown, 'The Network' reported in its networks. Recognized for his participation in series such as' Oye bonita ',' San Tropel ',' La viudad de Blanco ',' Las aguas mansas' and 0Yo amo a Paquita Gallego ', he also made films: he was in the films The Ambassador of India and Karmma 'and' The weight of your actions.

