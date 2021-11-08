Mexican actor Enrique Rocha El Financiero has passed away





Actor Enrique Rocha, famous for his villainous roles in various Mexican soap operas, has died at the age of 81. Enrique Rocha was born in Silao, Guanajuato, on January 5, 1940. He was one of the most experienced actors, as well as a large number of antagonistic characters. Among Rocha’s more recent works is the dubbing of The Jungle Book, where she voiced the panther Bagheera. Among the Mexican novels in which Rocha participated, there is Italian girl is getting married, wild heart and The privilege of loving and Rebel, Mexican productions of the company Televisa. Some personalities from the world of theater have expressed their condolences for the death of the actor. Among them, actress Gaby Platas, who said on her Twitter account: I remember the day I met Enrique Rocha. I was on the floor showing rap steps. I couldn’t believe the greatest villain in novels was doing this. Pure pleasure and joy. Thanks for everything, Rochn. The actress also Rika Buenfil, who broadcast: With Deep Pain. I learn of the sensitive death of a great lord. I carry it in my heart. Actor, comrade a gentleman in every sense of the word. Rest in peace. The Culture Ministry also expressed its condolences on Twitter, where it pointed out that Enrique Rocha worked in theater, film and television. Mexico City Culture Secretary mourns death of Mexican actor #EnriqueRocha. Exceptional actor in cinema, theater, television and dubbing. Rest in peace, says the tweet from the Culture department.

