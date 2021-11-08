Letters to the Editor Sunday, November 7





We need a governor to represent us all



Unsurprisingly, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her candidacy for governor. While James has done a good job as AG in holding former Governor Andrew Cuomo accountable for his personal and public behavior, I think the last thing our state needs is another New York politician as governor.

After seeing countless politicians in New York and its boroughs convicted of corruption, do we really need another as the chief executive of the state? In the last decade alone, a veritable rogue gallery of New York politicians from both political parties have been convicted of corruption charges.

Silver, Skelos, Huntley, Espada, Boyland, Rosa, Lopez, etc. The list goes on and on. All convicted and all from New York.

Those of us who live north of the Mario Cuomo Bridge are considered fools by the locals and politicians of New York City. We are not ignorant here in the upstate, but much more adept at recognizing a con artist when we see one.

That says a lot about the fact that Cuomo has failed to transport a single county upstate in the last two governor’s primaries. I would like our next governor to be someone who recognizes the needs and concerns of all New Yorkers, not just those who live in Manhattan, and someone who enacts real ethics reform.

Letitia James is just not the person who I think will make a difference, just give us more of the same old New York political style.

Jean Angilletta

Scotland Republicans must stand up to Trump



The 78% of Republicans who still believe in Trumps Big Lie about a stolen election, which sparked the Jan.6 insurgency, support the party leaders’ attempt to create a one-party autocracy. Because so many grassroots Republicans accept his blatant lie, Trump is able to crush any Republican who challenges his stop to absurd theft by supporting a main opponent more to his liking. Clearly, many Republicans would rather end democracy than stand up to Donald Trump. Ask Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger.

Democracy is based on the integrity of elections accompanied by a peaceful transfer of power. Every generation of Americans since the founding of our republic has accepted this principle – until now. Are today’s Republican voters so gullible (or cowardly) that they are willing to accept whatever Trump says about the election – without a shred of evidence – but overlook everything Trump’s greatest lackey , Attorney General Billy Barr, Director of the FBI and his own Director of Election Security said about the absence of fraud; a conclusion that has also been supported in about sixty trials, including one before the Supreme Court dominated by Republicans?

In the absence of any hard evidence of significant voter fraud, I guess the Republican leaders are playing dumb because they want to use Trumps Big Lie as an excuse to pass laws that restrict voting among Democratic constituencies. Republican voters can easily stop this partisan masquerade by boldly facing Trump’s threat to our democracy, but apparently too many of them accept everything the dear leader says as God-given truth.

Fred Comment

To report inappropriate online comments, email Editorial Page Editor Mark Mahoney at[email protected]

Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion

