Prepare for Bollywood COPS

Rohit shetty Sooryavanshi set the stage for many other crime films.

Joginder Tuteja watch upcoming films about men in uniform.

John Abraham, Satyameva Jayate 2

John donned the uniform for the last time in Home Search, a critical and commercial success.

He returns with the production of Nikkhil Advani, Satyameva Jayate 2, which again has director Milap Zaveri in charge of the business.

The promo for the film indicates that John is not only a cop, but also a politician, a vigilante, a farmer …

Salman khan Antim – The Final Truth

Directly from Phool Aur Kaante To Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman has played a cop so many times.

In Antim – The Final Truth, he plays a sikh in uniform again after Hero, where he had played a military.

Mahesh Manjrekar movie promo says Salman will perform at the gallery again and with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in front of him there will be plenty of action and dialoguebaazi at the store.

Akshay Kumar, Ratsasan remake

Photography: Courtesy Akshay Kumar / Instagram

Akshay dons the uniform again after Sooryavanshi in the official remake of the Tamil thriller, Ratsassan..

This time he’s on the trail of a serial killer who kills little girls.

It is perhaps one of the darkest films Akshay has made in his eventful career.

Saif Ali Khan, Vikram Vedha remake

Photography: Pradeep Bandekar

Tamil movie Vikram Vedha had done quite well with R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, gaining immense appreciation for their bravery performances.

The film is remade in Hindi by the original Pushkar-Gayathri director duo, and the stage is even bigger with a pan-Indian appeal, thanks to the meeting of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

While Saif plays the cop, Hrithik is the fleeing antagonist.

Rajkummar Rao, HIT: The first case remake

Photograph: Courtesy of T Series / Instagram

Yet another remake that’s currently being rolled out is HIT: The first case.

Originally made in Telugu, this Vishwak Sen star had done well despite being released just before the first wave of COVID broke.

After that it worked fine on OTT.

It also caught the attention of Bollywood and now Rajkummar will take on the role of the protagonist in the remake.

Emran Hashmi, Driver’s license remake

Photograph: Courtesy of Emraan Hashmi / Instagram

Earlier this year, Emraan Hashmi was seen as a cop in Bombay Saga.

Now he’s playing it again in the Hindi remake of the movie Malayalam, Driver’s license.

In the original, Prithviraj Sukumaran played a superstar and Suraj Venjarmoodu played a cop.

If reports are to be believed, the Hindi remake would see Akshay Kumar and Emraan face-to-face.

John Abraham, Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake

Photograph: Courtesy of John Abraham / Instagram

Yet another Malayalam remake that has been announced is from Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

As Driver’s license, it was about the ego conflict between Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

John and Arjun Kapoor will play the respective characters in this drama, directed by Jagan Shakti, which returns after Mangal Mission.

Nayanthara, Atlee’s neighbor

Photograph: Courtesy of Nayanthara / Instagram

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Nayanthara will play a cop in the upcoming Atlee, along with Shah Rukh Khan.

The source of these reports are a few leaked images that have surfaced on the internet.

If this is true, it will be a treat for the Pan-Indian audience to see this actress on screen, opposite Khan, in a Masala artist.

Rani Mukerji, Tuesday 3

While an official announcement is still awaited, Rani Muherji is expected to return with Tuesday 3.

The first two films in the franchise were good hits, with the actress throwing punches and making them count.

She has been a force to be reckoned with in these Aditya Chopra productions and we are waiting to see what crime she will fight in Part Three.