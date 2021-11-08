Entertainment
Idyllwild philanthropist and actor Doug Austin has died at 74
Longtime Idylwild resident, philanthropist and actor Doug Austin died in San Jacintoat on Friday at the age of 74. local theatrical performances.
Austin has generously contributed to local philanthropic causes including Soroptimists International, Idyllwild HELP Center, Rotary Club, and Friends of the Idyllwild Library. He has supported local literacy promotion projects at Idyllwild Middle School, scholarships for local youth through the Mary Austin Scholarship and Grants program, among other charitable endeavors.
“He was affectionately called Mr. Idyllwild because he worked a lot there,” said Patricia Alvarez Austin, Austin’s wife of eight years.
Austin was born and raised in the greater Los Angeles area. He worked in the Temple City Sheriff’s Department in the 1970s before moving to the corporate world. He eventually became vice president of the West Land O’Lakes region, according to Patricia Austin, holding the position for more than a decade. Austin would later use much of the money he earned during that time as an agricultural executive to support his philanthropic work at Idyllwild, she said.
Austin first moved to Idyllwild in 1986. He left the mountain community several years later due to the demands of the job before returning permanently in the late 1990s. He lived there with his first wife of 26 years. , Mary Austin, until her death in 2009.
John Drake, a photographer and videographer who worked for Austin on various events for nearly two decades, said Austin helped him put his wife and him to work when they first moved to Idyllwild.
“We got here in ’01,” Drake recalls. “At that time, it was a pretty rare job. … He made sure to give us whatever work he had. ours.”
Most of the events that Drake was hired to shoot were theatrical productions starring Austin. The former businessman, with a bachelor’s degree in theater, was an avid comedian and regularly performs plays for theater groups Olde English Theater and Stratford Players.
“He was a big guy,” Drake said. “He loved to play and loved Shakespeare.”
“He loved (Charles) Dickens,” Drake added. “You would see him every Christmas with a cast of other very ‘Dickinsonian’ people and dressing up in some sort of Dickensian cosplay.”
In addition to theatrical work, Austin was the master of ceremonies for the Idyllwild Summer Concerts series.
“Doug was a town personality. He was a celebrity,” said Barry Zander, a former Idyllwild resident who has worked with Austin on local events for many years.
Zander said Austin’s “booming voice” was a major feature of local events, especially during his annual Christmas readings of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” to the Idylwild audience. Zander added that ‘Austin has been recognized as “the most generous person you will meet in your life” for his continued support of local philanthropic causes.
Austin married Patricia Alvarez several years after the death of his first wife. The couple stayed in Idyllwild until the end of 2020, when health issues forced them to move to San Jacinto.
In addition to his widow, Austin is survived by two sons, James Austin and Jeff Austin, two step-sons, Paul Garza and Israel Hernandez, as well as five grandchildren. No service will take place, according to Patricia Austin, who said her husband “wanted people to remember him for the man he was.”
Austin’s family is asking that instead of flowers, those who wish to honor him donate to the Idyllwild HELP Center or the Rotary Club.
James B. Cutchin covers business in the Coachella Valley. Contact him at [email protected]
