Bollywood drops the first clue of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s acceptability?

Actors Samantha and Manoj Bajpayee are among the speakers at the International Indian Film Festival held in Goa from November 20 to 28. Director Aruna Raje, actor John Edathattil and director Vivek Agnihotri are the other speakers.

Interestingly, Samantha is the first South Indian actress to be invited as a speaker at IFFI. This isn’t recognition for a Southern actress, but Samantha earned it with her first OTT project, The Familyman 2. She became a name to remember in Bollywood after that.

And it can also be an indication that the actress’ outlook in Bollywood is going to be bright in the coming days. The last time we heard was that Samantha is going to sign her first Hindi film in Tapsee’s in-house production. But there is no official confirmation of the project from both sides.

Meanwhile, Samantha already has two plans announced after the divorce. One of the two projects announced by Samantha is a romantic fantasy and the other is a thriller. Samantha will next be seen in Gunasekhar’s period film Shakuntalam whose release date has yet to be announced.

