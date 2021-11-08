Succession Recap Season 3 Episode 4: Meep-Meep

The biggest piece of this episode features these three guys putting on a show for each other. Josh tries to squeeze some honesty out of the Roys, while Logan and Kendall claim that they are still a loving family who run a viable business and have insight no outsider can match. What makes these scenes so absorbing is that it’s not too hard to imagine Kendall, and maybe even Logan, wanting to believe the fantasy they’re selling. As they sit side by side in their matching black baseball caps with Logan saying he can still see his son in charge of Waystar someday, and Kendall lovingly calling out his old man geezer, they almost seem to be playing roles. that they wish to be real.

It doesn’t last. The first few times Josh walks away, the Roys are silent. Later, as they make their way back to the main house through grueling hills, Josh leaves the two behind and they begin to utter threats, each insisting the other play with a weak hand.

Then Logan becomes physically ill and the game is over. Josh makes it clear that he can only support the Roys if Logan is running things, and seeing the Patriarch stumble scares him, just as Kendalls tries to keep talking about business while his father is ill. The first clue that these three weren’t on the same page came earlier today, when Kendall called the Beatles a great band and Josh and Logan both said they were just a good one. group. The lines were then drawn. Kendall was never able to convince Josh to walk through them.

Beyond the vigorous one-upmanship on the beach, what makes this episode so alive is that much of it is spent with the two most trusted Succession characters: Greg and Tom.

Greg is persuaded to meet Logan, who offers him a drink and then calls in exasperation for his assistant to sweeten the cocktail of nervous and undecided children with Coca-Cola. (The sound of the soda can popping open is like a little scolding at Greg’s manly ambitions.) Logan lets his grandnephew know that he has a bit of influence on Waystar right now, and that he must use it wisely. Greg, however, is too fragile to assert himself. He keeps getting distracted by his drink, calling it strong for a man and reflecting on the old days of drinking, saying: I don’t know how you did it in the 60s. different times indeed. Better times? Not for everything.