KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan roars as show finds third millionaire of the season in housewife Geeta Singh Gaur

The Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 game show has found another millionaire. Housewife Geeta Singh Gaur successfully responded to the 1 crore question and will be displayed trying the jackpot 7 crores issue.

In a promo posted by Sony Entertainment Television, Geeta says she is a 53-year-old housewife who has spent her entire life raising children. However, in the second round of her life, she wished to live for herself. She was also shown driving a jeep with her dog next to her. Promo ends with KBC host Amitabh Bachchan roaring as he announces Geeta won 1 crore.

+

She is the third crorepati of the season after Himani Bundela, a teacher from Agra and IAS aspirant Sahil Ahirwal.

Himani, a visually impaired competitor, had an accident in 2011, which resulted in her losing her eyesight over time. “Before going to the set, I didn’t know how they would look at me. Will they be friendly or will they treat me equally? Computers. All my fears quickly vanished as everyone looked at me with dignity and treated me so normally. It gave me more confidence, ”she told Indianexpress.com.

Read also : Taapsee Pannu answers Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant’s question about him which baffled Amitabh Bachchan

Meanwhile, Sahil had confessed his love for Taapsee Pannu on the show and even bombarded Amitabh Bachchan with questions about him. About to win 1 crore, he told India Today, I was so excited when Amitabh Bachchan said I answered the 1 crore question correctly. I can’t believe I’m the second crorepati of the season. When I was first selected for Kaun Banega Crorepati, I just wanted to play well. I didn’t come to the show for the money. All I wanted was to use my knowledge in the right way on such a big platform. I wanted to give my 100 percent, which I did.