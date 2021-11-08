Entertainment
KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan roars as show finds third millionaire of the season in housewife Geeta Singh Gaur
Housewife Geeta Singh Gaur became Kaun Banega Crorepati’s third season 13 contestant to win 1 crore.
The Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 game show has found another millionaire. Housewife Geeta Singh Gaur successfully responded to the 1 crore question and will be displayed trying the jackpot 7 crores issue.
In a promo posted by Sony Entertainment Television, Geeta says she is a 53-year-old housewife who has spent her entire life raising children. However, in the second round of her life, she wished to live for herself. She was also shown driving a jeep with her dog next to her. Promo ends with KBC host Amitabh Bachchan roaring as he announces Geeta won 1 crore.
+
She is the third crorepati of the season after Himani Bundela, a teacher from Agra and IAS aspirant Sahil Ahirwal.
Himani, a visually impaired competitor, had an accident in 2011, which resulted in her losing her eyesight over time. “Before going to the set, I didn’t know how they would look at me. Will they be friendly or will they treat me equally? Computers. All my fears quickly vanished as everyone looked at me with dignity and treated me so normally. It gave me more confidence, ”she told Indianexpress.com.
Read also : Taapsee Pannu answers Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant’s question about him which baffled Amitabh Bachchan
Meanwhile, Sahil had confessed his love for Taapsee Pannu on the show and even bombarded Amitabh Bachchan with questions about him. About to win 1 crore, he told India Today, I was so excited when Amitabh Bachchan said I answered the 1 crore question correctly. I can’t believe I’m the second crorepati of the season. When I was first selected for Kaun Banega Crorepati, I just wanted to play well. I didn’t come to the show for the money. All I wanted was to use my knowledge in the right way on such a big platform. I wanted to give my 100 percent, which I did.
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/tv/kbc-13-amitabh-bachchan-roars-as-show-finds-third-millionaire-of-the-season-in-housewife-geeta-singh-gaur-101636337794392.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]