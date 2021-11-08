‘SNL’ criticizes Aaron Rodgers’ stance on COVID-19 vaccine: ‘It’s my body and my COVID’

Aaron Rodgers’ COVID-19 stance has now entered the realm of late-night comedy shows, as “Saturday Night Live” took a hit against the Packers quarterback following the announcement of his unvaccinated status earlier in the week.

“SNL” featured Rodgers, played by comedian Pete Davidson, in a cold opening on its final episode. Davidson’s character appeared in a Fox News parody segment hosted by Jeanine Pirro (played by Cecily Strong) to talk about his coronavirus diagnosis and whether he lied about his vaccination.

Strong introduces Davidson’s character who sports a fake beard, long hair and a beanie by saying, “Our first guest is brave enough to say Fuck you, science. I know Joe Rogan. Please welcome the NFL MVP. Aaron Rodgers.

(Strong’s reference to Rogan is a nod to the fact that Rodgers claimed to have taken monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, zinc, vitamins C and D, and hydroxychloroquine after discussing the issue with him. (host of the podcast. The FDA has spoken out against the use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as a way to prevent or treat COVID-19).

“Now, Aaron, you are not vaccinated,” the Strong’s Pirro character says. ” So what ? Who cares ? It’s your body, your choice. And please never use this quote for any other issue.

“Exactly Jeanine,” Davidson replies. “It’s my body and my COVID. And I can give it to whoever I want. But suddenly the waking crowd is after me. It got so bad that State Farm called me, and they didn’t offer me not even the Rodgers rate. “

Strong’s character then asks Rodgers if he lied about being vaccinated, a real talking point, given that Rodgers said in late August he was “immune” to the disease.

“I never lied. I got all my teammates together, pulled all of their faces 3 inches away from my wet mouth and said, ‘Trust me, I’m more or less immune. Come on. team !’

“People can talk whatever they want,” Davidson continued. “But at the end of the day, my record is still 7-1. Of the eight people I have infected, seven are fine.”

Below is the sketch in its entirety:

Rodgers has been criticized for the reasons he gave as to why he did not take the vaccine, adding that he took other forms of treatment to prevent him from becoming infected with the disease. (Everything he said in the interview with Pat McAafee has been debunked by the FDA or the CDC). He also denounced the “awakened crowd” for his criticism of him.

Apart from that, Rodgers also lost a professional partnership with the Green Bay-based medical organization Prevea Health. The group announced on Saturday that they had severed ties with the quarterback because his views on status did not match that of the group.

Due to his unvaccinated status, Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. He is eligible to return no earlier than November 13. He’s also likely to miss Green Bay’s Week 10 game against the Seahawks.