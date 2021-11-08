Entertainment
‘SNL’ criticizes Aaron Rodgers’ stance on COVID-19 vaccine: ‘It’s my body and my COVID’
Aaron Rodgers’ COVID-19 stance has now entered the realm of late-night comedy shows, as “Saturday Night Live” took a hit against the Packers quarterback following the announcement of his unvaccinated status earlier in the week.
“SNL” featured Rodgers, played by comedian Pete Davidson, in a cold opening on its final episode. Davidson’s character appeared in a Fox News parody segment hosted by Jeanine Pirro (played by Cecily Strong) to talk about his coronavirus diagnosis and whether he lied about his vaccination.
MORE: Why isn’t the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers playing in Week 9 against the Chiefs?
Strong introduces Davidson’s character who sports a fake beard, long hair and a beanie by saying, “Our first guest is brave enough to say Fuck you, science. I know Joe Rogan. Please welcome the NFL MVP. Aaron Rodgers.
(Strong’s reference to Rogan is a nod to the fact that Rodgers claimed to have taken monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, zinc, vitamins C and D, and hydroxychloroquine after discussing the issue with him. (host of the podcast. The FDA has spoken out against the use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as a way to prevent or treat COVID-19).
“Now, Aaron, you are not vaccinated,” the Strong’s Pirro character says. ” So what ? Who cares ? It’s your body, your choice. And please never use this quote for any other issue.
“Exactly Jeanine,” Davidson replies. “It’s my body and my COVID. And I can give it to whoever I want. But suddenly the waking crowd is after me. It got so bad that State Farm called me, and they didn’t offer me not even the Rodgers rate. “
MORE: Fact Checking on Aaron Rodgers’ bizarre COVID beliefs and the ‘crowd awake’ statement made on the Pat McAfee Show
Strong’s character then asks Rodgers if he lied about being vaccinated, a real talking point, given that Rodgers said in late August he was “immune” to the disease.
“I never lied. I got all my teammates together, pulled all of their faces 3 inches away from my wet mouth and said, ‘Trust me, I’m more or less immune. Come on. team !’
“People can talk whatever they want,” Davidson continued. “But at the end of the day, my record is still 7-1. Of the eight people I have infected, seven are fine.”
MORE: Did the NFL Know Unvaccinated Aaron Rodgers was Violating COVID-19 Protocols?
Below is the sketch in its entirety:
Rodgers has been criticized for the reasons he gave as to why he did not take the vaccine, adding that he took other forms of treatment to prevent him from becoming infected with the disease. (Everything he said in the interview with Pat McAafee has been debunked by the FDA or the CDC). He also denounced the “awakened crowd” for his criticism of him.
Apart from that, Rodgers also lost a professional partnership with the Green Bay-based medical organization Prevea Health. The group announced on Saturday that they had severed ties with the quarterback because his views on status did not match that of the group.
Due to his unvaccinated status, Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. He is eligible to return no earlier than November 13. He’s also likely to miss Green Bay’s Week 10 game against the Seahawks.
Sources
2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/aaron-rodgers-covid-19-vaccine-snl/qhya1f2q18fb1cf3lhzngifft
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]