Snack vendor is caught on camera waving bag of POPCORNs as huge brawl breaks out at college game

A popcorn vendor was caught on camera selling her wares as a huge brawl broke out at a college football game.

The woman was seen offering treats as three different fights erupted at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif. On Saturday as Fresno State and Boise State clashed on the field.

Boise ended up winning the game 40-14 – but the action in the stands was arguably even more thrilling than the sports drama, with clips of the violent tiff since being widely shared on social media.

Five fans were arrested in Fresno State's 40-14 loss to Boise State, which took place in front of a sold-out crowd at Bulldog Stadium.

It is not known what sparked the brawl, although cops say alcohol was a factor, and an eyewitness claimed that an exchange of insults eventually escalated into physical violence.

A snack vendor waved a bag of popcorn as the off-court show unfolded

Fresno State Police Sgt. Carlos Frausto, who is the officer in charge during football matches, said all of the incidents were alcohol-related and took place at the northeast end of the stadium.

In a video tweeted by user @DavidSuarez, a few people could be seen participating in a massive brawl before falling at least five feet from the stands and onto the concrete path in front of a stadium employee.

Eventually, the brawl spills out onto the field, just beyond the rear of that at the north end, where the police have pinned the man to the ground.

Five people were arrested in Fresno’s 40-14 loss to Boise State, which was played in front of a sold-out crowd. Pictured: Boise State running back George Holani, up front, led by Fresno State defenders during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno

Among the two arrests, one person has been charged with a felony, linked to another brawl involving at least 10 people on the ramp at the north end of the stadium.

“During this disturbance, one of the subjects who was fighting was arrested by a Fresno police officer,” Frausto said. “And the father of the individual who was in custody removed this officer from his son, hampering the officer’s efforts to arrest this individual.

“He was arrested because of it. (…) Obstructing a police officer in the performance of his duties (…) is a crime. ‘

In addition to the arrests of the father and his son, two others were detained, including one for public drunkenness, added Frausto.

A fifth person was arrested in another incident which also occurred near the field. The man needed medical attention due to severe poisoning, Frausto said. He was then arrested and handed over to a family member for further medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the third fight was seen from different sections of the stadium as several blue and red shirts threw punches at each other. At the end of the video, a salesman can be seen setting up the stalls, trying to sell popcorn to those who are entertained by the incident.

“It’s probably the most active we’ve been in our games this year,” said Frausto. “Fortunately, we were there in time to avoid any further injury to anyone.

“The good news is that no one was injured as a result of any of these disruptions due to the swift response from our staff, the Fresno Police Department, who are there to assist us during this event, as well as from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. “

There were 41,043 people who attended Saturday’s game, making it the first sold-out sale in Fresno State since 2014.

People who watched the game on TV took to social media during and after the game to express their thoughts on the fights, with one user seeing the fun side of the brawls.

A twitter affiliate with Fresno State said that “we can’t even sell a game without 10 fights”

Another fan took a different approach, sharing his daughter was in the crowd when all three brawls broke out

A mother explained that it had taken security and police “forever” to stop the fighting and that a fan even had a knife on them while the children were present

“Fresno State fans are going wild,” user @_DomTheCak wrote on Twitter. “We can’t even sell a game without 10 fights.

Others, however, were more alarmed by the atmosphere inside the stadium.

“That’s what my brother is, it’s just hard for me to take it. I had my baby girl with me so what was I gonna do man. I attended a lot of games, never had a problem, always #GoDogs. ‘

One fan, who was at the game, said the children in attendance were “scared” and “in tears” and that the incidents reminded him of “90s Fresno.”

“Enjoying #FresnoState until a big fight broke out. It took forever for security and PD to stop him. Guy had a knife. Lots of scared and crying kids. Felt like Fresno’s 90s Not so cool Better luck next time #bulldogs’