Bigg Boss 15: Lovebirds Ieshaan Sehgal & Miesha Iyer kicked out in shocking double elimination during Salman Khans Weekend Ka Vaar: Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Another Bigg Boss 15 kickout round is here and this time around, there is not one, but two contenders sealed in this fiery contest. After much speculation, the deportation ax struck Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer, ending their journey.

Ieshaan and Miesha had a wonderful time in this show. The two met and clicked instantly and in no time, they started dating within week one of the show. While the two have spent most of their time together, they have managed to make some good friends on the show. Miesha was very close to Jay and shared a strong bond with him, while Ieshaan bonded well with Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and Rajiv. Because, Tejasswi, Ieshaan was like a young brother and she was very upset by his ousting. While it might not be good news for Mieshaan fans, both Ieshaan and Miesha have had an interesting journey that left a lasting impact on their roommates as well as the audience.

Miesha opens up about her expulsion by saying: With a heavy heart, I said goodbye to Bigg Boss. I have experienced some of the most amazing times of my life in this house and can’t believe it is ending so soon! But there is a lot to look forward to; I made some special friends on this trip. Above all I couldn’t be more grateful to find my special one. My dream of winning the title is gone, but the friendships I have been blessed with will always remain!

Ieshaan talks about his expulsion. It was quite a journey. I can’t express how disappointed I feel now that I can’t go any further. But I take away important lessons that I learned during my trip and fond memories with my friends. I also now know what it feels like to fall in love! Thank you BIGG BOSS, for everything you’ve given!

Sir, I am not feeling well at all. How can I? I was closest to her in the house. She is now out of the house, Ieeshan told Salman Khan after Miesha Iyer’s eviction. Salman then said: Kya expects kar rahe the Ieshaan, kaun jaega? Pichle do hafto se samjha raha tha mai ki aaplog kuch nahi kar rahe. Abhi romance ke bal ke upar in nahi chalta na you show bhai? Wo added hota hai. Ye bhi nahi ke aap logo ke romance me kuch aisa fun tha (What did you expect, Ieshaan? Who would be eliminated? I have been telling you for two weeks that you do nothing inside the house. This show is not working not about romance. Not that there was even a lot of fun in your romance). You weren’t around anyone.

During the Ka Vaar weekend, he added, I would like to remind all of you that we are not adding romantic angles or creating fights inside the house. If Tejasswi Prakash has a problem with Shamita Shetty, it is his problem, not ours. If you have an affair with Shamita, it is yours too. We have no affair with Shamita. No one dictates terms to you, it’s all on your own.

You stay in the house, impress the audience, and one of you wins the trophy. Did we ask Miesha and Ieshaan to do it themselves? It is all unnecessary. We don’t control what you do, how you do it, what you say. It’s your show, if it works you get the credit. If not, you are also blamed. Why do you blame the creative team? The team gives you tasks and rules, not scripts. We don’t have a VFX store here where we’ll show something different from what you actually did, he added.

Salman Khan also asked the candidates to prepare for the Road To Finale week. He announced that the house will be divided into two areas, one of which is the VIP area. This means that only those who can make it to the VIP area in the coming week will make their way to the final. Since Simba Nagpal pushed Umar Riaz into the pool and engaged in physical violence last week, he will not be allowed to participate in any of these tasks in the VIP area.

