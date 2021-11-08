PYU week 10 results: but this trick never works





(DISCLAIMER: This game is for entertainment purposes only. No real money is wagered.) Here’s a moose running around a football stadium: Unlike the famous Bullwinkle, this moose can pull a rabbit out of its hat: It was former USF quarterback Chris Oladokun who helped with the subterfuge. But while Bullwinkle had a great weekend, Rocky (The Bull) didn’t. Houston won the return handily, 54-42, despite USF having two return touchdowns from Brian Battie. Only two players won on this game: E-dogg42 More than 52.5 points in the Houston-South Florida game; South Florida +13.5 points over Houston (WIN, WIN) Houston 54-42; Houston 54-42 15.00 TO WIN 39.00 Gary Stephen Houston -455.0 money line to beat South Florida Houston 54-42 91.00 TO WIN 20.00 I don’t like to talk about my own picks, especially when betting against the alma mater, but … they hadn’t lost since their first game and had just beaten undefeated / ranked SMU. The USF had just shown against East Carolina that it was not yet ready for prime time. I thought the line would look more like -900 and -22 points. I also thought that Ole Miss giving Liberty just 10 was sweet, considering Liberty had just been embarrassed by friggin Louisiana-Monroe. But Mississippi took a 24-0 lead, then kind of yawned throughout the second half, almost giving up backdoor coverage. The only other 50 unit wins this week were: Danj725 Wisconsin -12.5 points over Rutgers; Over 37.5 points in Wisconsin-Rutgers game; State of North Carolina -2.5 points over State of Florida (WIN, WIN, WIN) Wisconsin 52-3; Wisconsin 52-3; North Carolina State 28-14 50.00 TO WIN 300.00 speruche Less than 57.5 points in Ball State-Akron game; Over 52.0 points in Eastern Michigan-Toledo game; Over 51.5 points in Miami (OH) -Ohio game (WINNER, WINNER, WINNER) Ball Condition 31-25; Eastern Michigan 52-49; Ohio 35-33 40.22 TO WIN 241.32 E-dogg42 Less than 67.5 points in the Liberty-Mississippi game; Less than 60.5 points in the Missouri-Georgia game; Less than 69.0 points in the game Appalachian State-Arkansas State (WIN, WIN, WIN) Mississippi 27-14; Georgia 43-6; Appalachian State 48-14 15.00 TO WIN 90.00 Ulhothot Marshall -1.0 point on Florida Atlantic; Less than 62.0 points in the Marshall-Florida Atlantic game (WIN, WIN) Marshal 28-13; Marshal 28-13 20.00 TO WIN 52.00 And these were compensated by many losses. I, GaryStephen, was the only player to make a profit this week (68 units), so I get the 15 points for the points classification. These are the same as last week, except that I go from 6 points to 21. Before we reveal the standings, we need to talk about the Preseason Futures bets you’ve made. I can now start to mark some of them as losses. The first on this list, unfortunately, are: mcgies852 LOSS 10:00 a.m. -1.0000 South Florida 10000.0 to win conference championship E-dogg42 LOSS 10:00 a.m. -1.0000 South Florida 10000.0 to win conference championship Ulhothot LOSS 5.00 -1.0000 Miami (FL) 7000.0 wins national championship Ulhothot LOSS 5.00 -1.0000 Southern California 6000.0 to win national championship USF has 4 conference losses, and Houston can’t do worse than 6-2, so the conference championship bet can’t win. I marked it as a loss, and the amount wagered is deducted from your pending futures amount because it is no longer pending. Losing a futures bet does not decrease your current bankroll in any way, as the bet was deducted at the start of the season. By the way, I’m renaming this column to Live Futures because it’s a better representation of what they are. I also marked Miami and USC as national champions, as they have 4 and 5 losses respectively. I haven’t even knocked out Wisconsin (3 losses) or Pittsburgh (east Pittsburgh) from the national championship race because they could win their conference, and the selection committee is so determined to keep Cincinnati on the sidelines that I cannot completely rule out these teams. Even the E-Dogg42s Field bet is still technically active, as it includes Wake Forest. Their loss to North Carolina was a non-conference game, so they’re still undefeated in the ACC game. With all of that in place, here’s your current financial situation: User Total Live Futures Total

Live Futures bullsonparade96 4081.60 250 4331.60 speruche 1483.21 0 1483.21 Elliot Moore 1426.79 150 1576.79 Danj725 1418.14 0 1418.14 E-dogg42 1230.35 175 1405.35 mmmmmuzzles 1114.55 150 1264.55 mcgies852 1108.21 140 1248.21 brian19 1084.69 0 1084.69 Gibbsak 1017.73 0 1017.73 Gary Stephen 968.69 0 968.69 Ulhothot 963.17 245 1208.17 Lrdnorman 960.29 0 960.29 Gym399 930.64 0 930.64 Andrewpina 794.55 250 1044.55 dsidwell31 772.22 0 772.22 HerdCountry941 756.86 0 756.86 jjlovecub 749.00 0 749.00 jrjs 707.38 0 707.38 anthonyvito 565.12 100 665.12 Julmisteforheisman 451.05 0 451.05 camweed12 88.28 0 88.28 Defin 0.00 220 220.00 under cover 0.00 250 250.00 McIntyre2K7 0.00 110 110.00 BullsOnParade96 continues to fall back into the peloton, but still has a huge cushion from this ULM-Liberty victory and three other big weeks. McIntyre2K7 is the third player to run out of units; I will give him 1 unit to make the sudden death bet if he wishes. Week 11 features many key games in conference races: Oklahoma-Baylor, North Carolina State-Wake Forest and Minnesota-Iowa. Games like Mississippi State-Auburn and Texas A & M-Mississippi will decide whether mid-level SEC teams play in a $ 15 million bowl game, or just $ 5 million. It’s November, so there are a lot of MAC games on weekdays to play. Cincinnati at USF is also Friday night. Other AAC games are Central Florida-Southern Methodist; East Carolina-Memphis; Houston-Temple; and Tulsa-Tulane. The navy is extinct.

