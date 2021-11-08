National Cancer Awareness Day: Manisha Koirala to Kirron Kher, Bollywood Celebrities Who Survived the Battle





New Delhi: Today is National Cancer Awareness Day. The day is full of hope for those battling cancer. The journey of those who have overcome it shows a ray of light to people in treatment and perhaps desperate. The impact is always greater and better when celebrities share their wrestling stories. In India, celebrities most often refer to Bollywood actors and actresses who are considered to be sources of inspiration. Manisha Koirala Sharing some photos from when she was treated for the disease and some footage after her recovery, the “Khamoshi” actress opened up about her journey to fight cancer. She wrote: I wish everyone who is going through this arduous journey of cancer treatment much love and success. I know the journey is difficult, but you are more difficult than that. I want to pay tribute to those who succumbed to it and celebrate it with those who conquered it. We need to spread the word about the disease, and all hopeful stories need to be told over and over again. Let’s be nice to ourselves and to the world. I pray for the health and well-being of all. Thank you (sic). The post went viral on social media, with many hailing Manisha’s uphill battle with cancer. Sonali Bendré The Cherubine actress revealed in a Twitter post in July 2018 that she was diagnosed with metastatic cancer and was undergoing treatment at a New York City hospital. She was told it was the fourth stage and that she had a 30 percent chance of survival. The actress once said that she cried all night after being diagnosed. But a positive attitude helped her cope with cancer treatment. Lisa Ray In 2009, the actress-model was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. It is a cancer of the plasma cells of the bone marrow, a rare disease At Christmas 2009, Ray received a stem cell transplant to treat his rare cancer. In April 2010, she announced that she no longer had cancer thanks to the transplant. Mumtaz The former actress and idol of many was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002 at the age of 54. Six chemotherapy treatments and 35 radiations later, the bubbly actress managed to win the battle against cancer even though she was in her fifties. She was quoted as telling Bangalore that I don’t give up easily. Even death will have to fight me. She followed a strict diet to regain her health. She has championed breast cancer survivors and appeared in the documentary 1 a Minute (2010). Kirron kher The politician and actress was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. She spoke openly about her experiences in several interviews and mentioned that she was busy with her work and friends during her treatment and of course with her husband Anupam Kher by her side. On Saturday, the MP virtually inaugurated a new community center in Mauli Jagran. She also laid the foundation stone for another upcoming community center in Sector 35. Tahira Kashyap Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira, who is now cancer-free, is another survivor who was quick to share her cancer story. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and had her last chemotherapy session in January 2019. Tahira continues to lead an active personal and professional life.

