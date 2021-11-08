Aryan Khan ignores SIT summons over drug case citing fever, 2 other defendants questioned: Bollywood News





Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Special Investigation Team (SIT) on November 7 in connection with the anti-raid case. -drug. He did not show up for questioning because of a fever. According to NDTV, “SIT, headed by senior NCB officer Sanjay Kumar Singh, arrived in Mumbai on Saturday, a day after the agency handed over the investigation to it in six cases, including the controversial drug case. cruise “. Aryan Khan first appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on November 5 after being released on bail in a cruise drug raid case by the Bombay High Court on October 28. He appeared before the NCB with his lawyer Nikhil Maneshinde. Officer Sameer Wankhede, who was leading the case, has now been removed from the drug case involving Aryan Khan. He was also removed from five other cases he was conducting. The six cases have been transferred out of the agency’s Mumbai unit extortion allegations and a Rs. 8 crore earnings related to the Aryan case resolved. The case will now be handled by a SIT (Special Investigation Team) headed by Senior Police Officer Sanjay Singh. He will also deal with the case concerning the son-in-law of NCP leader Nawab Malik. Malik brought allegations against Wankhede and the anti-drug agency last month. Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) on October 2, 2021, after the BCN raided a cruise ship. He was arrested on October 3 under sections 8 (c), 20 (b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). ALSO READ: BCN Officer Sameer Wankhede Will Not Investigate Cruise Drug Case Involving Aryan Khan BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2021 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/bollywood/aryan-khan-skips-sit-summon-drugs-case-citing-fever-2-others-accused-questioned/

