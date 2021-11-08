Eternals Box Office hits $ 162 million, second biggest Hollywood opening weekend in 2021





Eternals grossed an estimated $ 161.7 million (roughly Rs. 1,199 crore) at the global box office during its opening weekend, pushing the latest Marvel movie to second place on the Biggest Weekends list Hollywood opening in 2021. The first one is F9 aka Fast & Furious 9 at 162.4 million dollars (about 1,204 crore rupees), it benefited China which Eternals does not, although it had a massively phased release unlike Eternals which makes it not an apples to apples comparison. EternalsThe $ 161.7million opening weekend was split $ 71million (around Rs. 526 crore) of theaters in the US and Canada, the remaining $ 90.7million (around Rs. 672 crores) from 46 territories around the world. This opening of $ 71 million in North America for Eternals is a bit of a letdown because it’s not only low by box office analysts’ expectations, but also the lowest for a Marvel Cinematic Universe title for all time. The previous low was The ant Man ($ 57.2 million). It cannot be a direct comparison thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Yet the other two Marvel films released during the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Widow ($ 80.4 million) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($ 94.7 million), both fared better, despite Black Widow also being available at home through Disney + Premier Access. (Black Widowopening weekend is the highest if you count Disney + revenue.) Eternals Review: Marvel’s new set crushes Oscar-winning director Outside of North America, however, Eternals does better than Black Widow and Shang-Chi. The figure of $ 90.7 million was higher than expected according to Disney estimates, it is 26% more than Black Widow, and 76% ahead of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in comparable markets. Eternals open to the first position on all of these 46 markets except one: India (Sooryavanshi is the reason he is not number one here.) In India, Eternals made about $ 1.7 million (around Rs. 12.84 crore) on Saturday. The top five are South Korea ($ 14.1 million), United Kingdom ($ 7.1 million), France ($ 6.7 million), Mexico ($ 5.7 million) ) and Australia ($ 5 million). A total of 320 IMAX displays in 58 markets contributed $ 6 million (approx Rs. 44 crore) to Eternals‘opening weekend. Meanwhile, China and Russia are both absent from the Eternals conversation. The former is unlikely to give the Marvel movie a release date, as the outspoken Eternals director Chlo Zhao has always been censored in her home country. The latter closed cinemas following a resurgence of COVID-19. Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die

Photo credit: Universal Pictures / MGM / EON Elsewhere, Daniel Craig’s fifth and final Bond film No Time to Die pushed its worldwide box office total to $ 667.1 million (roughly Rs.4,946 crore), after a worldwide weekend of 33.38 million dollars (approximately 247 crore rupees). Of the total, $ 143.15 million (approximately Rs 1,061 crore) comes from the United States and Canada, and the remaining $ 524.3 million (approximately Rs 3,887 crore) from the rest of the world, the UK contributing $ 122.1 million (about Rs. 905 crore). The IMAX total for No Time to Die is $ 42.3 million (approx Rs. 313 crore). The 25th Bond film goes into premium video on demand in the United States on Tuesday. Other remnants include Venom: Let There Be Carnage, directed by Tom Hardy, which is now fetching $ 424.6 million (roughly Rs.3148 crore) worldwide. The Venom the sequel added $ 15.9 million (around Rs. 117 crore) last weekend in 56 markets. The breakdown is $ 197 million (approximately Rs. 1,460 crore) in the United States and Canada, and $ 227.6 million (approximately Rs. 1,687 crore) elsewhere. Dune movie review: epic, brave, but very flawed That leaves the Star Dune, which now stands at $ 330.4 million (roughly Rs 2,449 crore) worldwide. His global weekend was good for $ 18.7 million (around Rs. 138 crore) from 77 territories. Also available on HBO Max in the US for the first month, Dune has so far grossed $ 83.9 million (around Rs. 622 crore) in North America. All over the world, Dune made $ 246.5 million (approximately Rs. 1,827 crore). Release date November 5, 2021

Tongue English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada

Kind Action, Adventure, Drama

To throw Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie

Director Chlo zhao

Writer Chlo Zhao, Chlo Zhao & Patrick Burleigh, Kaz Firpo & Ryan Firpo

Cinematography Ben davis

Music Ramin djawadi

Producer Kevin Feige, Nate Moore

Production Marvel studios

User Rating US release date October 8, 2021

India release date September 30, 2021

Tongue English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada

Kind Spy, Thriller

To throw Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, La Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga

Writer Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Scott Z. Burns, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Cinematography Linus Sandgren

Music Hans zimmer

Producer Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Brocoli

Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Eon Productions

Certificate U / A

U / A User Rating US release date October 1, 2021

India release date October 14, 2021

Tongue English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

Kind Action, Horror, Science-Fiction

To throw Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Naomie Harris

Director Andy Serkis

Writer Kelly marcel

Cinematography Robert richardson

Music Marco beltrami

Producer Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker

Production Columbia Pictures, Marvel Entertainment, Tencent Pictures

User Rating US release date 22 October 2021

Tongue english, hindi

Kind Adventure, Drama, Science-Fiction

To throw Timothe Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgrd, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem

Director Denis Villeneuve

Writer Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

Cinematography Greig Fraser

Music Hans zimmer

Producer Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo Jr., Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve

Production Legendary images

User Rating

