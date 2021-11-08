“Where are you going”, Hollywood





In 1951, the one in which they were released Quo Vadis, an event that marked Hollywood cinema happened during this decade: CBS made the first public broadcast of color television in New York. Thus, to the threat that the expansion of television receivers in the population already posed to the big studios, thanks to their lower cost after the Second World War, is now added a technical advance which had been one of the main claims of the film industry. brilliant Technicolor to massively attract audiences to theaters.

Quo Vadis emerged in response to this threat. Powerful Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer has invested some $ 7.5 million in the production of the film, the most expensive to date. Some 30,000 extras are employed, the costume department produces 32,000 costumes (a number never exceeded) and gigantic sets are erected at Cinecitt, the studios that Mussolini paradoxically built in 1937 to compete with Hollywood cinema. It was the birth of the so-called Hollywood of Tber, where other historical-biblical cinema blockbusters were filmed, such as Ben hur (1959), Cleopatra (1963) the The fall of the Roman Empire (1964).

Quo Vadis was a huge hit, highest grossing film of the year and the studio itself since Blown away by the wind (1939). It received eight Oscar nominations (oddly enough, it was won by another MGM film, An American in Paris, where the spectacular nature of its production also prevailed) and revitalized the subgenre of biblical blockbusters that had seen its lightest moment during the Silent Period.

Blockbusters like The sacred robe (1953), The ten Commandments (1956) or the above Ben hur were born in the fire of the impact generated by the film directed by the diligent craftsman Mervyn LeRoy, director today somewhat forgotten, at the origin of other MGM successes like the excellent Waterloo Bridge (1940), Thirty seconds over Tokyo (1944) the Little woman (1949).

Director Mervyn LeRoy. Public domain

A success since the 19th century

The good popular reception he had Quo Vadis it was not new. The novel on which it is based, published in 1895 by Polish author Henryk Sienkiewicz, became one of the first modern bestsellers. The work quickly crossed the borders of Poland, where it had been originally published (historical and sentimental borders, since the country had not existed for a century), and spread around the world like a fire in Rome burned by Nero.

At the beginning of the 20th century, Quo Vadis it had been translated into over thirty languages, with an extraordinary impact on the Anglo-Saxon scene. As the culmination of this success, Sienkiewicz was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1905, a prize created four years earlier. The author, who had already gained great popularity thanks to his trialogue on the history of Poland Blood and fire (1884), Flooding (1886) and Polish hero (1888), he was awarded by the Swedish Academy for his outstanding merits as a leading writer.

Polish writer Henryk Sienkiewicz. Public domain

The repercussion of Quo Vadis greatly contributed to readers’ interest in the genre of historical novel with a Roman-Christian theme, still very much alive thanks to another great recent success, Ben hur (Lewis Wallace, 1880). Stylistically, the novel also served as a bridge between Romanticism (The last days of Pompeii, Fabiola) and modern historical fiction, represented by popular novels like Me, Claudio (Robert Graves, 1934) o Memories of Hadrian (Marguerite Yourcenar, 1951).

Of course, the film adaptations were not long in coming. Quo Vadis I was born the same year as the cinema. Until 1927, when the sound was released, no less than seven versions of the novel were produced, most of them in French and Italian, and some no longer exist today. To underline that of 1913, directed by Enrico Guazzoni, for having been one of the first blockbusters in the history of cinema; and that of 1924 (below), produced in fascist Italy and directed by Gabriellino DAnnunzio, the son of the famous decadentist poet.

Sienkiewicz’s novel tells the story of the persecution of the early Christians in the Rome of Nero. In addition to the many poetic licenses he takes with regard to historical events, the fervent Polish nationalist writer slipped a political metaphor on the subjugation of his people by the Germans, Russians and Austrians, who had divided the country into 1795.

According to this allegory, the ancient Christians would be the 19th century Polish Catholics persecuted by Protestants (Germans), Orthodox (Russians) and Josephine Catholics (Austrians), and the despotic Nero, an imitation of the Russian tsars. This symbolism, avowed by Sienkiewicz himself, is very evident in certain details of the novel. For example, in the nationality of two of the protagonists: Ligia and the giant Urso, descendants of the Ligians, or luigi, a people who live between the rivers Der and Vstula, in present-day Poland.





Very significant also is the choice of the apocryphal event of the appearance of Christ to the apostle Peter, where he asks the famous question which gives the novel its title: Sir, where are you going? (Lord, where are you going?) According to tradition, this meeting which made Peter assume his own martyrdom by returning to Rome to be arrested and crucified took place where the church of Santa Maria delle Piante is located, better known today. hui under the name of Domine Quo Vadis church.

What is interesting is that this temple was, in the 19th century, the meeting place of the so-called Resurrectionists, a congregation of Polish exiles, very numerous in Rome at the time, united by the Catholic faith and the hope for an early resurrection. of the missing homeland.

Domine Quo Vadis Church in Rome in a 19th century work. Public domain

This nationalist discourse, barely hidden between bacchanalia and circus performances, was adapted in the Hollywood film to the context of the time. We are in the post-war years, so it is not difficult to draw the parallel between Imperial Rome in the film and Nazi Germany or Fascist Italy, between Nero and Hitler or Mussolini, between the Praetorian Guard of Tigelino and the SS squads or the black shirts, and between the persecution of Christians, accused of burning Rome, and that of the Jews by the Nazis. An interpretation also favored by the Jewish origin of Mervyn LeRoy and two of the film’s writers.

The legacy of “Quo Vadis”

The success of Quo Vadis Not only did he promote the genre of historically-religious-themed blockbusters and the B-series pplum (the character of Urso had his own cinematic saga transformed into the strong-character Ursus), but he also contributed to the survival of expressions and subjects. associated with the film, myths about Imperial Rome that have lasted until today.

An example is Nero. Performed with brilliant histrionics (and a lack of historical rigor, as there is no evidence that he ordered the burning of Rome or his tyrannical behavior) by Briton Peter Ustinov, the character has become a role model for later movie neroes and, by extension, for any Roman Emperor who wanted to be called corrupt and depraved, as a representative of Roman Imperial decadence (Calgula would be the ultimate example).

Another is the catacombs. Due to the importance in the film, they were forever associated with the secrecy and resistance of the early Christians, despite the fact that investigations by archaeologist Giovanni Battista de Rossi in the mid-19th century already knew that they were only used as a burial place, not for rituals or secret meetings. In fact, we do not even see clearly the persecution of Christians by Nero, at a time when they were still very much in the minority.

Beyond the historicist clichés, a final aspect of the film that has endured is the Latin expression of its title. Quo vadis has passed into popular culture in the form of a trademark, such as the title of books, articles, movies, songs, board games, video games … and even the name of a band heavy; and as a means of expressing doubts or concerns about the path taken by a country, business or politician.