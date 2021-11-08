Now that the universe of Rohit Shettys cops has got their hands onSooryavanshi, with collections defying pandemic pessimism, Shetty is set to move forward with her next so-called blockbuster in the khaki franchise.

And this will be the third film of theSinghamseries with Ajay Devgn in the title role. Sources say Singham 3will tackle the problem of cross-border Indo-Pakistani terrorism headlong.

Research is already in full swing.

Sources say Pakistani parts of the plot will be shot in India. And yes Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, the other two heroes of Rohit Shettys’ cop universe will make a decisive appearance in Singham 3 just like Ranveer and Devgn did inSooryavanshi.

