Anderson’s elegant love letter to journalism confuses and falls flat | Entertainment

The French Dispatch, the latest film from director Wes Anderson, is a beautifully shot, picturesque film that unfortunately puts too much emphasis on style rather than substance.

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun (its full name) is an anthology film featuring three articles from the titular fictional magazine. Each segment features an entirely different cast featuring a different original story in a small town in France in the mid-20th century. Each segment also has a different narrator (that is to say the author of the article), whose performance serves both to characterize the authors of the French Dispatch and to set the tone for this segment.

The stories themselves feel right at home in Wes Anderson’s repertoire:

A psychotic murderer imprisoned for life becomes a world-famous modern artist due to a chance encounter with an imprisoned art appraiser.

Tensions between undergraduates and faculty escalate until the whole town is locked up due to a riot, which has been agreed to be resolved with a game of chess.

The profile of a local leader is presented as a heroic story detailing his involvement in the elimination of a local gang.

They are delightful curiosities on paper and would make an excellent collection of short stories.

The characters are written to be eccentric, but cold. From the start, we learn that the motto of the magazine’s founders is No Crying, which in retrospect almost seems like an excuse for this film’s harsh emotionlessness. The dialogues are often either subscribed in favor of flashy visuals or crushed to the point of tiring pretension.

At the same time, most of the characters lack personality outside of their description. The psychotic murderer of modern art is best described as sarcastic. The university professor is best described as an old man. The local gang leader is best described as a paycheck to Edward Norton.

A few performances stand out, however. Timothée Chalamet is excellent as a fiery young leader of undergraduates in the second story. Chalamet is charismatic constantly able to distract attention from himself and his causes while being naturally naive, entertainingly illustrated by his attempts and failures to write a valid manifesto. Steve Park, playing the chef in the third segment, delivers a nice line about dedication to his craft towards the end of his segment, while also linking it to his immigrant background. Despite having the best quote in the movie, Park unfairly receives only two lines of dialogue, for the reason that the narrator (writer) doesn’t seem to care what he has to say. Fortunately, the other big performance comes from Jeffrey Wright, who is the narrator in the final segment.

Visually, Anderson’s direction and Robert D. Yeomans cinematography make every shot a pleasure to watch. Keeping the diary theme, the visuals are meticulously crafted with detail in mind, clearly inspired by great photojournalism. A memorable scene from the first segment depicts a riot in a prison but does so with all the actors perfectly still to mimic a freeze frame. The manual freeze frame technique is used several times throughout the film as a very effective way to draw attention to a character’s movement.

Equally remarkable, but significantly more confusing, Andersons goes from full screen to the big screen, or from black and white to color, seemingly at random. Towards the end of the movie, there’s even a pair of animated sequences, which are beautiful, but come out of nowhere. Instead of using animation to enhance his already cartoonish story, it feels more like Anderson ran out of time to film a car chase, so he just animated it instead.

Ultimately, it looks like a lot of the choices in this movie are meaningful to Anderson, but it’s not always communicated effectively to audiences.

6/10

Jeff Bulmer is a UBC Okanagan graduate who has written numerous entertainment stories and reviews for The Daily Courier and the Phoenix.