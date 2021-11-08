How a Hollywood tragedy reignited the gun debate in America

Alec Baldwin, a 63 year old actor known for various films like beetle juice, The cooler and The dead, is now known to have shot two crew members on the set of his new movie, Rust. October 14, Baldwin accidentally shot Halyna Hutchins, a director of photography working on the set of Rust, and Joel Souza, the director of the film. While Souza was injured and survived the terrible incident, Hutchins tragically passed away, raising questions about the safety of film sets and the precautions taken for stunt props. How did this accident happen in the first place?

Baldwin played the character of an outlaw who was supposed to shoot a gun in a scene and was reportedly handed the gun by the assistant director. Crew members confirmed that there were no live ammunition inside. It wasn’t until Baldwin fired the pistol that the crew realized the fatal error. The bullet wounded Sousa and passed through Hutchins’ shoulder and terribly, she did not survive.

For some time after the incident, Baldwin remained silent, partly because of the shock of just killing a teammate, and partly because of the ongoing investigation. Then he finally tweeted:

There are no words to express my shock and sadness at the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, a deeply admired wife, mother and colleague. I fully cooperate with the police investigation to explain how this tragedy happened and I am in contact with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son and everyone who knew and loved Halyna.

Baldwin’s wife told reporters she was trying to get Baldwin out of town because he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Many celebrities like Timothe Chalamet, James Gunn and Elijah Wood have expressed their sadness on social media, which has prompted many questions about gun safety on Hollywood sets. People tend to believe that guns on Hollywood sets are much safer than they are. However, most of the time the guns in the movies are real guns with fake ammunition, called blank. When guns with blank ammunition are fired, they create a flash of the gun barrel and a loud, realistic sound, but no projectiles are involved. Many Hollywood sets prefer them because they make the scenes look more realistic than with special effects. However, these weapons are still real and can fire live ammunition.

So when Rust’s crew confirmed that the gun didn’t have live ammunition, they were basically saying the gun could shoot someone safely, and Baldwin trusted them. The accident investigation is still ongoing, so new information may always surface on the unfolding of events. However, people, especially Baldwin’s critics, were eager to voice their opinions on the matter.

Donald Trump Jr. started selling T-shirts with the slogan “Guns Don’t Kill People, Alec Baldwin Kills People” on his website. Some people think Trump Jr. is specifically targeting Baldwin since Baldwin is a great gun advocate who is also famous for making fun of Donald Trump. Saturday Night Live. Trump Jr.s supporters and gun supporters have hijacked this tragedy to fuel their pro-gun agenda by claiming that being pro-guns will provide better gun education, preventing such incidents. One of those people, Eric Davis, president of Gun Owners of Vermont, wrote that Baldwin should have been more careful looking at the gun personally, pointing in a certain direction, or pulling the trigger. Davis claims that Baldwin’s mistakes are the very first thing one learns in an NRA safety course.

While some people make it a pro-gun issue, many others are concerned about gun safety both on Hollywood sets and in real life. According to the records of gun violence, Gun violence killed nearly 20,000 Americans in 2020. Gun violence and gun safety is a widespread and potentially deadly problem. Since Hollywood action movies often glorify the use of such weapons, it’s critical that production teams begin to reconsider their precautionary methods and actors reconsider what message they want to convey to their audiences. After all, guns are a great danger in the hands of non-professional people, whether they are ordinary people or Hollywood celebrities.