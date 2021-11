Happy Deepavali: TikTokers wins praise for recreating iconic Bollywood dance on empty deck HDB, Singapore News

A group of young people in Singapore recreated the iconic scene from a Bollywood blockbuster to wish others Happy Deepavali, and their video became a hit online. TikTok user Simplejeee posted the video on November 4, racking up 480,000 views and 3,200 comments. With artful footwork and an empty set, the youngsters channeled Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan as they danced to Bole Chudiyan, a popular tune from the 2001 Hindi film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. @simplejeee happy deepavali guys!! ♬ original sound – simple – simple Even if you haven’t seen the movie, it’s obvious that the dancers were really vibrating with the music in this dance cover. From the impressive camera work to the choreography and precise facial expressions, the TikTok video they created is winning hearts in Singapore and beyond. these guys really went all out for deepavali😭😭https://t.co/B1ay9mJH4s pic.twitter.com/AAS0PPjMtR — YEOLO™ (@tzehern_) November 4, 2021 https://twitter.com/unsolicitit/status/145621252947504342 In the comments section, the white-clad dancer received praise for capturing the audience’s attention. Other netizens said they were impressed with the accuracy of the Bollywood dance performance, not to mention that this is the type of content they want to see during the Festival of Lights. Greetings from Deepavali have gone wrong As people enjoyed the Bollywood dance coverage to celebrate the festival, two Singapore companies were called out for their racial insensitivity in their Deepavali videos. On November 4, fitness company F45 came under fire for posting a video showing two Chinese women laughing while nodding and wishing viewers a happy Deepavali. A similar video surfaced on November 7, showing three Chinese women nodding their heads while dancing to a prayer song in Hindi. The people behind the clip, Wendy Tong and local retailer Dear19.co, have since apologized. “I am insensitive and did not understand the culture long before I used it as an example, ”Tong said. READ ALSO: More than 50 motorcycles spotted along Serangoon Road the day before Deepavali, spark debate online [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.asiaone.com/singapore/happy-deepavali-tiktokers-win-praise-recreating-iconic-bollywood-dance-hdb-void-deck-kabhi-khushi-kabhie-gham

