PHOTOS, VIDEO: Watch the return of the ‘Disney Movie Magic’ nighttime screening show with the new ‘Mulan’ stage at Disney Hollywood Studios





Last year, Disney announced that a new scene from Mulan would be added to the The magic of the Disney movie projection show at Disney’s Hollywood studios from March 2020. We all know how it happened. Fortunately, Disney also announced in October that The magic of the Disney movie would come back, and we were on hand to capture the first performance! The pre-show screenings have Walt Disney’s “Mary Poppins” in the front and center of the Chinese Theater. The show then begins with footage showing Pirates of the Caribbean and Mary Poppins, among other recognizable Disney movies. “Mulan” then takes the stage for the new 2-minute segment, which was intended to be a preview of the live-action film, but is no longer a preview given that the film has been available on Disney + for over ‘a year. The show then moves on to its final footage showing the castle logo from Walt Disney Pictures, as well as characters such as Guardians of the Galaxy Peter Quill, Maleficent, and Mary Poppins one final time. Watch the full video from the show below for all the new and old scenes, or visit our YouTube channel. It’s unclear if the new footage will be an integral part of The magic of the Disney movie, as it was originally announced in 2020 as a limited edition. Stay tuned to WDWNT for more updates and let us know in the comments how you felt about the return of this nighttime screening show! As always, keep following WDWNT for all of your Disney park news, and for the latest news, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wdwnt.com/2021/11/photos-video-watch-the-return-of-disney-movie-magic-nighttime-projection-show-with-new-mulan-scene-at-disneys-hollywood-studios/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos