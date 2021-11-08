EDITORIAL: Concert planners failed Astroworld festival attendees

I was fighting for my life. There was no way out, a victim noted . A describe the scene saying, I couldn’t even stand or breathe or anything. Another claimed that “The people downstairs were definitely suffocating. A man thought he was going to die. It was literally like the survival of the fittest. There was no escape. (He had) never seen adult men fight for their lives like this. “

These people are not describing a war zone or version of the apocalypse they are describing at Travis Scott’s concert that took place at the Astroworld festival last Friday.

What should have been an exciting night for Houston’s youth quickly turned into a crime scene, killing eight and injuring many. After the crowd calmed down, parents started flocking to identify victims. Among the deceased are adolescents. The oldest victim was only 27 years old.

So what exactly went wrong? To understand what happened, you need to understand both the potential for danger to crowds and the degree of neglect committed by Live Nation Entertainment and Astroworld Festival.

Anyone who has attended a concert or a crowded event can tell you that crowds, no matter how small, have a mind of their own. Paul Wertheimer, founder of the consulting firm Crowd Management Strategies, Explain this crowd arises, or the crowd crashes as he calls them, does not happen suddenly but builds up as people move forward in a crowd and those in the front push back.

People start to panic as they are crushed between these two forces, giving way to complete chaos. Crowd management is a science lacking at the Astroworld Festival.

To add insult to injury, a security guard likely received an injection of a not identified drugs during the event, which suggests that other participants may have been as well. The security guard fell unconscious before Narcan was administered, but ultimately went well.

Investigations are ongoing, but some things are clear. Live Nation Entertainment, the event organizer, and Travis Scott have a poor track record of creating safe concert environments.

Both sides have already been involved in crowd containment issues. Live Nation Entertainment has been fined or sued for issues ranging from unruly crowds to equipment failures at various venues and concerts over the past decade, according to at USA Today.

Scott is particularly known, however, for giving loud live performances which resulted in legal consequences and has been arrested at least twice for his conduct at concerts, according to the Huffington Post . Travis Scott didn’t come off the stage. He does not have stop playing and rarely take a break to help those who were literally suffocating below. In fact, the concert continued a time after the first signs of distress have been noticed.

There was an absence of trained medical personnel and medical equipment, security failed to enforce basic rules and limits, and the event was just too crowded. Event planners failed to tick the most basic boxes when it comes to crowd safety, and when the worst-case scenario happened, they couldn’t help the victims.

Mosh pits and dangerous crowds are not a new problem, but a problem that carries substantial risks and means of mitigate these risks. While it’s impossible to say for sure, if Live Nation Entertainment and Astroworld Festival followed the guidelines to the letter and made sure safety measures were in place, fatalities could have been prevented.

That’s not to say that the people in the crowd themselves are faultless. While some people fought for their lives on the pitch, others continued to enjoy the concert. People were lying on the floor receiving CPR while Travis Scotts fans dance above the ambulances.

People have even climbed onto camera platforms to try and get team members to stop the gig and draw attention to the multiple medical emergencies that are occurring. They were unsuccessful . There was a lack of pit label which otherwise secures the crowds. The crowd mentality really came to life as people displayed a reckless disregard for the safety of those around them.

The bottom line is that all security measures failed last Friday, something that should never have happened. Investigations must be thorough and Live Nation Entertainment, as well as all others involved in the organization of the event, must be held responsible under the law. Travis Scott himself should be doing more to help the families of the victims at the very least, both for funeral expenses and medical bills.

It’s scary to think that it could have happened to any of us that at any moment a mob could turn on you, and you would be powerless to stop it. This is why law enforcement and legislation must act to hold organizers accountable, to ensure that the next time a crowd gets out of hand, the tools necessary for crowd control are ready for use.

The Daily Targum editorials represent the views of the majority of the 153rd editorial board. Columns, cartoons and letters do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Targum Publishing Company or its staff.