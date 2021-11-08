From chaklis to bhaturas, this is what Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali menu looked like | Bollywood





Los Angeles-based private chef Sami Udell gave his Instagram followers a glimpse of actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband, musician Nick Jonas, on the star-studded Diwali night on Monday. Sami shared a series of photos from the Diwali holiday. In the first photo, she posed with Priyanka and Nick. In the other photos, Sami showcased a variety of foods from the Indian cuisine menu, such as bhaturas, chakli, laddoos, barfi, gujiya and more. She captioned the photos, I’m still in great shape from the Diwali catering! Definitely the peak of my career to date! To be able to work so hard and have as much fun as I do is truly an amazing gift from @nickjonas & @priyankachopra. Since I met them almost 3 years ago, they have constantly pushed me out of my comfort zone and it has made me grow as a person, leader and business owner. “ + Last year, in an interview with Vogue, Sami opened up about her love for Priyanka and said: About my love for Priyanka I can write two million books, she is so kind and hardworking. She really cares about people. When she walks into any room, it’s impossible not to get excited. Priyanka has the ability to make people feel like part of the family. She added: Before I met Priyanka, I had a very limited idea of ​​Indian cuisine. The first time she asked me to do dosas, I did a lot of research and gave it my all. Everyone liked them, but I didn’t feel like they were quite right. I have now learned that the way people eat dosas in their homes is quite different from the pictures I have seen on the internet! I learned the real deal from Priyankas’ mother, Dr Madhu. Read more: Inside Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali Party: Couple’s LA Home Lights Up with Fireworks, Joe Jonas Joins the Celebrations Priyanka also shared photos from her Diwali night on Instagram. Priyanka wore an off-white sheer lehenga with her hair on one side with gajra. Nick was wearing a red sherwani with a black overcoat. Priyanka shared the photos and wrote: Our first diwali in our first house together. This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You are my angels. To all of you who have honored our home and culture not only by dressing the room but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I’m back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full Happy Diwali. “

