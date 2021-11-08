Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee explains why he tagged PM Modi and Mamata after Swiggy order failed







One day after his complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee About the Swiggy food delivery app went viral, Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee explained why he reported the matter to executives. In his Twitter clarification note, the National Award-winning actor said he voiced his concerns as a “fellow citizen” and not as a celebrity, so that no one else was in the air. again faced with the same problem. Bumba Da, 59, said he wanted companies in the service sector like food aggregators and online pharmacies to be more accountable.

“Nowadays we all depend on all kinds of apps and I personally use and enjoy them. But people who serve food or medicine through apps should be even more responsible,” he said. -he adds. https://t.co/ef7BQHd3A4 https://t.co/hgh4RWR9VB – Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) 1636224032000 He also clarified that he had no hard feelings and had ordered food again through the food delivery app. “I know some people might laugh at this tweet, but I just wanted to make people aware that people in the service industry should be more responsible,” he wrote. The superstar, when contacted by

PTI, he said these aggregators should have some “responsibility”. “I wrote to the PM and CM because I believe these services should be managed responsibly. If the elderly or sick people have to continue to wait for food after ordering items online… if the food doesn’t “doesn’t happen, imagine their fate. Clothes can be delivered late among other non-essentials, but the same cannot be said for food,” he said.

PTI. “I think they (the apps) have been a big help for people. But my tweet focuses on a relevant issue,” he added. On Saturday, the ‘Chokher Bali’ star had requested intervention from PM Modi and WB CM after his Diwali New Year’s Eve dinner for guests failed to reach him. But he had informed that the money charged for the food had been refunded to his account.

Respected PM @narendramodi and Respected CM @MamataOfficial, your kind attention please. https://t.co/fry7F6wYl7 – Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) 1636189051000 His tweet instantly sparked a series of mixed reactions, with some mocking him for the “international” issue, and others being supportive. The actor is currently in Mumbai to fulfill his professional commitments.

