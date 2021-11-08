Hollywood megastar sends heartfelt message to The Rock





Vin Diesel wants The Rock to return to the Fast and furious franchise. The split between The Rock and Vin Diesel has been public in recent years. The pair resorted to shooting each other on social media after not having fun on set for The fate of the furious. The split led The Rock not to participate in Fast 9 and make his movie Fast with Jason Statham instead, Hobbs and Shaw. In a surprising turn of events, Vin Diesel took to social media today to call on the former WWE Superstar to return to the franchise for Fast 10: “My little brother Dwayne … the time is right. The world is waiting for the final of Fast 10. As you know, my kids call you Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is no vacation that goes by without you. them and you don’t send good wishes … but the time has come. The legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to keep my promise to Pablo. I swore we would achieve and would manifest the best fast in the final which is 10! I say this out of love … but you have to introduce yourself, don’t let the franchise idle, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny. “ Will The Rock accept Vin Diesel’s request to return to the Fast and Furious franchise? Dwayne Johnson responds to Vin Diesels’ claims that their feud was a difficult love to get a better performance in Dwayne’s Fast & Furious: I laughed and I laughed loudly. I think everyone laughed at that. And I will stop there. (Source: hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-f) 08:58 Jul 21, 2021 Dwayne Johnson responds to Vin Diesels’ claims that their feud was a tough love to get a better performance in Dwayne’s Fast & Furious: I laughed and laughed a lot. I think everyone laughed at that. And I will stop there. (Source: hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-f) https://t.co/COcytneHKf Despite the box office success, many fans agreed that Fast 9 suffered without The Rock. It was the first time The Rock had not been in the franchise since. Fast 5. Instead of The Rock, another former WWE Superstar to John Cena participated in the film playing the role of Vin Diesel’s younger brother. As of this writing, The Rock has not responded to Vin Diesel’s Instagram post. If this reconciliation comes to pass, it will have to happen quickly, as Fast 10 would be filming in January 2022. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest information on The Rock’s future with The Fast and the Furious franchise. READ ALSO The article continues below Are you surprised by the latest development between The Rock and Vin Diesel? Do you want The Rock to return in the Fast franchise? Let us know your thoughts by having your say in the comments section below. Edited by Abhinav Singh

