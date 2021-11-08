Astroworld Festival: Criminal investigation into deadly crowd wave could take weeks, Houston mayor says





Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said authorities were working to determine the circumstances of the Astroworld festival crash, and told CNN’s Pamela Brown on Sunday that the city’s thoughts were with those killed. or injured.

“We are praying for their family members, there are still two people who are in critical condition – in critical condition in our hospitals – so we pray for them all,” he said.

Rapper Travis Scott, who was the headliner and organizer of the festival, was scheduled to perform shortly after 9 p.m. Friday night when thousands of attendees rushed to get closer to the stage.

“The crowd, for some reason, started pushing and rushing towards the front of the stage, which squeezed the people up front – they couldn’t escape this situation,” CNN Houston Fire Chief Sam Pea.

As Scott performed, the situation escalated as spectators near the front line were trapped. Witnesses told CNN of poignant scenes of people being crushed or stepped on as calls for help were drowned out by music. An ambulance quickly made its way through the crowd to help, as staff and first responders worked to respond to the unfolding tragedy. Scott has stopped the show at least three times to ask for help from affected viewers, audience members Nick Johnson and Angel Rodriguez told CNN. Eight people between the ages of 14 and 27 have died from the outbreak, officials said. Hundreds of people were injured – many of whom were treated at a field hospital near the event – and Turner said 13 people were hospitalized on Saturday. The Houston Police Department said on Sunday that the investigation was “very active and in its early stages,” and that departmental services remain available to those seeking information on relatives who were present. “A criminal investigation is underway right now,” Turner told CNN, stating that he and his team met on Sunday morning to begin “a detailed examination of everything that happened. It will likely take weeks, or more, and I’m ‘I’m sure what happened will be looked at from many different angles, as well as it should be. “ More than 500 Houston police were in attendance at the event along with more than 700 private security personnel, Turner said, calling this a substantial increase from previous iterations of the festival. In 2019, three people were trampled and injured as customers rushed to the venue. The event took place for the first time in 2018. Lawsuit against concert organizers and promoters A spectator has filed a lawsuit against Scott, entertainment company Live Nation and concert promoter Scoremore following Friday’s influx of crowds, claiming more than $ 1 million in damages for injuries sustained during a spectacle. Manuel Souza “suffered serious bodily injuries when the uncontrolled concert crowd threw him to the ground and trampled him on,” said the lawsuit, which CNN obtained from the Kherkher Garcia law firm representing Souza. “The defendants did not properly plan and safely conduct the concert. Instead, they consciously ignored the extreme risks of harm to spectators and, in some cases, actively encouraged and instigated dangerous behavior,” said the lawsuit. “We will be investigating this tragedy over the next few days and hope to shed light on what happened and provide answers to the victims and the families of these victims. No one should ever attend a concert in fear. must cease, “according to a statement by Kherkher Garcia. In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday night, Scott said: “Honestly, I am just devastated”, and added “we are currently working to identify families so that we can help them through this difficult time”. CNN has reached out to Scott, Live Nation and Scoremore for comment on the lawsuit. Kylie Jenner, who shares a 3-year-old daughter with rapper Travis Scott, said neither she nor Scott were aware of Astroworld’s deaths during Friday’s concert. “I just want to make it clear that we weren’t aware of any deaths until the news came out after the show and in no world would we have continued filming or acting,” Jenner said in a commentary. Instagram post. “I send my deepest condolences to all families during this difficult time and I will pray for the healing of all who have been affected.” Victims continue to be identified As the investigation into what happened on Friday night continues, family and friends mourn the lost, including high school and college students as well as a man trying to save his fiance from more serious harm . Among those identified who were killed in the outbreak are: John Hilgert, 14; Brianna Rodriguez, 16; Jacob Jurinek, 20; Franco Patino, 21 years old; Rodolfo Pois, 23 years old; and the Danish Baig, 27. The identity of one of the victims who was previously unknown to authorities has been determined, Turner told CNN on Sunday. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences issued a statement asking for help identifying a man in his early twenties with “short wavy black or dark brown hair” and “a slight mustache with a visible goatee.” The man was just over 6 feet tall, weighed around 500 pounds and wore size 11 Nike sneakers, the statement said. “This person has been identified and contact has been made with his family,” Turner said. Rapper Roddy Ricch, one of the artists at the festival, has announced that he will donate his share of the concert’s proceeds to the families of the victims. “Please ask the families of those we lost yesterday to contact @shawnholiday. I will donate my net compensation to the families of this incident,” Ricch posted on Instagram, sharing the hashtag “Pray4Houston”. The organizers of the Astroworld festival canceled Saturday’s show after the surge and said in a statement: “Our hearts are with the family of the Astroworld festival tonight – especially those we have lost and their loved ones. support from local officials as we can. “

CNN’s Keith Allen, Melissa Alonso, Gregory Lemos, Amanda Jackson, Claudia Dominguez and Vanessa Price contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/08/us/houston-astroworld-festival-monday/index.html

