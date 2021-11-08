Connect with us

Entertainment

Maury’s school board is considering ceding McDowel’s property to the county

Published

41 seconds ago

on

By

 


The Maury County School Board is considering transferring ownership of the closed campus of McDowell Elementary School to the county government.

After bringing the nearly 120-year-old school facilities to market earlier this year, the district has not received any offers to purchase the property.

While the building remains unsold, Maury County Commission Chairman Don Morrow addressed the school board at its monthly meeting, asking its 11 members to consider transferring ownership of the property to county government.

Morrow was cleared by the county building committee to make the request.

“I know you haven’t received any offers on the property,” Morrow told the board. “I think Maury County and the City of Columbia would be interested in securing that land. The way we are dealing with the growth, the Maury County movement is in turmoil. Our budget office is on the point of moving and we are building an outbuilding University of Tennessee and using the Daily Herald building to expand our justice system. Growth affects us all. “

Morrow said the site could serve as a location for a park, recreation center or potentially civic center in the years to come, promising to preserve the McDowell name and the history of the school.

“We’re just overcrowded,” Morrow said. “Maury County being the fastest growing county in the state, I think it would behoove all of us to work together on this. We know that seven acres, five blocks from the square will be very. Vital. Last time I looked they don’t land in Columbia, Tennessee anymore. “

The board had previously refused to put the school and its property on the market because the board was considering buying the school district property.

Following:Maury County Commission wants the chance to purchase historic McDowell Elementary School

Following:School board votes to postpone sale of McDowell, at commissioner’s request

Following:Maury commissioners diverge on keeping McDowell Elementary property in county hands

School board president Michael Fulbright said the transfer would allow the school system to quickly free itself from responsibility for the building.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.columbiadailyherald.com/story/news/education/2021/11/07/maury-school-board-considers-giving-mcdowel-property-county/6269454001/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: