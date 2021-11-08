Entertainment
Maury’s school board is considering ceding McDowel’s property to the county
The Maury County School Board is considering transferring ownership of the closed campus of McDowell Elementary School to the county government.
After bringing the nearly 120-year-old school facilities to market earlier this year, the district has not received any offers to purchase the property.
While the building remains unsold, Maury County Commission Chairman Don Morrow addressed the school board at its monthly meeting, asking its 11 members to consider transferring ownership of the property to county government.
Morrow was cleared by the county building committee to make the request.
“I know you haven’t received any offers on the property,” Morrow told the board. “I think Maury County and the City of Columbia would be interested in securing that land. The way we are dealing with the growth, the Maury County movement is in turmoil. Our budget office is on the point of moving and we are building an outbuilding University of Tennessee and using the Daily Herald building to expand our justice system. Growth affects us all. “
Morrow said the site could serve as a location for a park, recreation center or potentially civic center in the years to come, promising to preserve the McDowell name and the history of the school.
“We’re just overcrowded,” Morrow said. “Maury County being the fastest growing county in the state, I think it would behoove all of us to work together on this. We know that seven acres, five blocks from the square will be very. Vital. Last time I looked they don’t land in Columbia, Tennessee anymore. “
The board had previously refused to put the school and its property on the market because the board was considering buying the school district property.
Following:Maury County Commission wants the chance to purchase historic McDowell Elementary School
Following:School board votes to postpone sale of McDowell, at commissioner’s request
Following:Maury commissioners diverge on keeping McDowell Elementary property in county hands
School board president Michael Fulbright said the transfer would allow the school system to quickly free itself from responsibility for the building.
“I don’t see us making a lot of money with it,” Fulbright said. “Keeping property in the county and town would be wise simply because property is going to be very scarce across Columbia and Maury County in general.”
Sharing his support for the proposal, Fulbright noted that the school board will not tolerate board members claiming the school board is trying to offload its burdens on local government.
The school board will review the transfer in more detail at an upcoming business meeting later this month.
“I think this is a good faith gesture on our part,” said Wayne Lindsey, member of the board of directors.
Lindsey proposed that the school board transfer ownership to the county, pending a majority vote of approval by the county commission, although the motion failed without a second from another board member.
Following:‘A shining star’: Columbia bids farewell to 138-year-old McDowell Elementary School
Following:‘A Lost Treasure’: Teachers and Parents Reflect on McDowell Elementary’s Legacy in Colombia
Board member Kristen Parker has expressed hesitation about the proposal.
“I think it sets a very dangerous precedent that we would let our buildings go downhill,” Parker said.
“I don’t think any organization that’s ever really successful has just donated an asset. If we transfer responsibility from one Maury County taxpayer to another Maury County taxpayer, are we really giving them back. a service? Personally, I would just like … a real plan on how this transfer will benefit our students, our teachers and our community. “
Join Mike Christenat [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MikeChristenCDH and on Instagram @michaelmarco. Please consider supporting his work and that of other Daily Herald journalists by subscribing to the publication.
Sources
2/ https://www.columbiadailyherald.com/story/news/education/2021/11/07/maury-school-board-considers-giving-mcdowel-property-county/6269454001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]