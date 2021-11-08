Maury’s school board is considering ceding McDowel’s property to the county

The Maury County School Board is considering transferring ownership of the closed campus of McDowell Elementary School to the county government.

After bringing the nearly 120-year-old school facilities to market earlier this year, the district has not received any offers to purchase the property.

While the building remains unsold, Maury County Commission Chairman Don Morrow addressed the school board at its monthly meeting, asking its 11 members to consider transferring ownership of the property to county government.

Morrow was cleared by the county building committee to make the request.

“I know you haven’t received any offers on the property,” Morrow told the board. “I think Maury County and the City of Columbia would be interested in securing that land. The way we are dealing with the growth, the Maury County movement is in turmoil. Our budget office is on the point of moving and we are building an outbuilding University of Tennessee and using the Daily Herald building to expand our justice system. Growth affects us all. “

Morrow said the site could serve as a location for a park, recreation center or potentially civic center in the years to come, promising to preserve the McDowell name and the history of the school.

“We’re just overcrowded,” Morrow said. “Maury County being the fastest growing county in the state, I think it would behoove all of us to work together on this. We know that seven acres, five blocks from the square will be very. Vital. Last time I looked they don’t land in Columbia, Tennessee anymore. “

The board had previously refused to put the school and its property on the market because the board was considering buying the school district property.

School board president Michael Fulbright said the transfer would allow the school system to quickly free itself from responsibility for the building.

“I don’t see us making a lot of money with it,” Fulbright said. “Keeping property in the county and town would be wise simply because property is going to be very scarce across Columbia and Maury County in general.”

Sharing his support for the proposal, Fulbright noted that the school board will not tolerate board members claiming the school board is trying to offload its burdens on local government.

The school board will review the transfer in more detail at an upcoming business meeting later this month.

“I think this is a good faith gesture on our part,” said Wayne Lindsey, member of the board of directors.

Lindsey proposed that the school board transfer ownership to the county, pending a majority vote of approval by the county commission, although the motion failed without a second from another board member.

Board member Kristen Parker has expressed hesitation about the proposal.

“I think it sets a very dangerous precedent that we would let our buildings go downhill,” Parker said.

“I don’t think any organization that’s ever really successful has just donated an asset. If we transfer responsibility from one Maury County taxpayer to another Maury County taxpayer, are we really giving them back. a service? Personally, I would just like … a real plan on how this transfer will benefit our students, our teachers and our community. “

