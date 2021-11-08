Greatest Indian Actors Who Thought Bollywood Wasn’t Enough So They Moved To Hollywood! | Info4u





Throughout the history of television and film entertainment we have seen our fair share of productions from both Hollywood for a global audience and Bollywood, which was more focused on an Indian audience. When it comes to comparing the two, they are very similar in terms of who they are on the whole, only one is a bit more based on ethnicity than the other, and there is also a large difference in money, which on the whole affects the lifestyle of one who participates in it. Over the years we have seen a number of Bollywood actors somehow find their way into global Hollywood productions, either because there was a specific need for an Indian actor on one. American stage, either simply because an Indian actor or actress wanted a taste of the high standard of fame and glory that the American Hollywood lifestyle had to offer. One can even get a taste of the glitz and glamor of Holly and Bollywood through the best betting sites in India. Here is a short list of some of the most successful actors who have gone from Bollywood to Hollywood in style! Priyanka Chopra, started his Bollywood career working on many Indian films including Bajirao Mastani which was a Bollywood blockbuster. She then moved to the United States to play roles in Quantico, Baywatch and more. She even managed to juggle multiple Bollywood and Hollywood shoots at the same time. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is one of the most famous Indian superstars on the planet. She has appeared in several Bollywood and Hollywood movies including The Last Legion, The Mistress of Spices, Pink Panther 2 and even Bride & Prejudice. She was even nominated and won the Miss World crown in 1994. Anupam Kher is an athlete who also appears to be a former Bollywood legend who now has roles in crazed Hollywood sports movies like Silver Linings Playbook and Bend it Like Beckham. He is now known across the planet by many more than those who indulge in Indian films, as he is still working in Hollywood to this day, with his most recent release, called Big Slick, which also happens to be the 500th film. that it worked. throughout his formidable career. Naseeruddin Shah, is known not only for an incredible Bollywood career, but also for its handful of global Hollywood movies. He is known to be one of the most talented and sought-after actors in India and he has worked in many masterpieces, such as Monsoon Wedding, The Great New Wonderful and even The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. . Gulshan Grover, is another former Bollywood actor known as Bollywood villain, since he is known to have played all of the biggest villains in cinema. He has participated in many global blockbusters, such as The Second Jungle Book, My Bollywood Bride, Blind Ambition and Prisoners of the sun. (guest article)

