The Niskayunas Craig Hotel saga





For over 140 years, near the intersection of Route 146 and Aqueduct Road, the Craig Hotel has provided shelter and sustenance for passing travelers, Niskayuna and residents. The hotel was built in 1835 on land beside the Mohawk River and Erie Canal by Archibald Craig, who acquired the property in 1830. Craig was sort of a Renaissance man of his day. Born in 1775, he graduated from Princeton University and obtained his medical degree at the age of 19. Craig also owned a textile mill and served as mayor of Schenectady for a short one-year term from 1831 to 1832. Today’s Craig Elementary School has evolved from Craig School to a room overlooking the aqueduct. Archibald Craig owned and operated the hotel from 1835 to 1852 when it changed hands and was known as the Parker Hotel until 1855 when it was acquired by Archibald Craig’s son James , a Schenectady banker, who gave it back its original name. James Craig served as Supervisor of the Town of Niskayuna in 1845, and later served as Supervisor of Schenectadys First Ward and Chairman of the Schenectady School Board. The hotel, which overlooked the Mohawk, was a large, two-story frame structure with sloping skylights in the front and back and spacious porches on two sides. In addition to accommodation, the hotel also maintained a dining room and a tavern. In 1825, the Erie Canal became the main shipping and travel route through New York City, and passed right by the Craig Hotel. Small hotels like the Craig were popular stops for day boats like the Kitty West and for canal men working on barges. The men of the canal had a well-deserved reputation for alcoholism, fights and other rowdy behavior. Their exploits were celebrated in tales and songs. Lionel Wyld writes about the canal men in his book on Erie Canal Lore: They drank abundantly, they ate heartily, they fought eagerly, and they sang vigorously. One can imagine such agitation under the wide porches of the Craig Hotel. During the 1950s and 1960s the hotel suffered a decline. As railways and highways eclipsed the Erie Canal as commercial arteries and hotel and motel chains competed for business, small hotels like the Craig struggled to stay profitable. Roxy Kustassy-Mott originally owned the hotel with her husband, Louis Kustassy, ​​and after his death continued to manage the hotel with her husband, Leo Mott. Towards the end of their ownership, the hotel went into physical decline. Over the years, the Craig Hotel has had 23 owners, the oldest being the McPherson family, who have owned and operated the hotel for 38 years. The hotel was later bought by Louis Kustassy and his wife, Roxy, who ran it from 1950 to 1972, when it was bought by nightclub owner Douglas Allen. Allen renamed it Olde Craig Hotel and would be the last owner. Allen, who also owned the Allens nightclub on Saratoga Road in Glenville, added a brick addition to the Olde Craig Hotel as a banquet hall. The operation met with limited success, but in October 1977 the original wood-frame part of the structure was consumed by fire. Allen was unable to rebuild the hotel, and in 1980 the property was taken over by Schenectady County and the remaining structure was demolished to allow better access to Route 146 and Aqueduct Road. Thus ends the saga of the Craig Hotel, whose history merges with that of the city of Niskayuna. The Niskayuna Historical Committee encourages all past or present residents of the city to contact the Niskayuna City Historian at[email protected]regarding any information, resource or story they would like to share about the distinctive history of the Niskayuna. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Your Niskayuna

