Ashutosh Rana birthday special: from “Sangharsh” to “Dushman”





Ashutosh Ramnarayan Neekhra, known professionally as Ashutosh Rana, is an Indian actor, producer, author and television personality. Born on November 10, 1967, he celebrates his 53 years on Wednesday. He has worked in films in Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. The actor has stolen the limelight in all Bollywood films despite being a supporting role. It was most definitely Ashutosh Rana who paved the way for Bollywood and introduced a psychotic villain. Let’s look at some of his best performances Photo credit: screenshot 1. Sangharsh His role in this film still gives nightmares. Ashutosh Rana plays the role of a transgender and nails him. Since his outstanding performance, he has been called the scariest villain in Bollywood. Putting on the red saree, nose pin, and pallu with ease and saying the fiery lines standing in front of Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta is definitely breathtaking. The enemy 2. The enemy Ashutosh plays the role of a psychopath. This film is such that it will inevitably give you sleepless nights. The story revolves around twin sisters, a shy one of whom is raped and killed by Gokul Pandit. Ashutosh plays the character of Gokul Pandit. His role as a sadistic, cold-blooded killer and rapist deserves a standing ovation. 3. Raaz Raaz is still one of the scariest Hindi movies. Ashutosh Rana plays the role of a professor who is the first to know about the ghostly affair. His acting makes us believe in the ghost ourselves. 4. Simba Although the story revolves around Ranveer Singh as a corrupt police officer, it is Ashutosh Rana’s role as a diligent and dedicated police officer that helps Simmba make amends. Ashutosh’s role in the film’s role is that of a strict officer. He’s a touching yet strong character worth watching. 5. Dhadak It was his return to Bollywood short films after appearing in the Southern film industry for too long. Released in 2018, remake of a marthi film ‘Sairat’ Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter play the roles of Parvathy and Madhu who fall in love and run away and get married. Ashutosh plays the role of Pavathy’s father who engaged in the honor killing of his own daughter, son and son-in-law. The way the heinous crime is committed leaves shivers down your spine. Goods 6. Ownership Ashutosh Rana as Santosh Anand is a spectacular sight. He plays the role of a prosecutor in a gripping court drama. Some of the dialogues are punchy, may make your blood boil, but are so convincing. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the PDF of the article on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Monday November 08, 2021, 2:54 PM IST

