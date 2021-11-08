LA Rising: Hollywood Real Estate sees list of mega projects

Hollywood’s appeal continues to grow. The iconic neighborhood no longer attracts only aspiring actors and tourists, but has also attracted big companies like Netflix. The developers are right behind them with plans to add soundstages and large mixed-use real estate projects.

KEY PROJECTS

Hollywood Center

Site: Hollywood and the vine

The description: The mixed-use project will have 903 residential units, including 770 market-priced units and 133 affordable seniors units. The senior housing component is a partnership with the Menorah Housing Foundation. When completed, the project will also have nearly 386,000 square feet of creative office space and 27,000 square feet of food and beverage and retail space.

Developer:Deputy Los Angeles

Architect: Handel partners

Estimated Completion Date: NA

The star

Site: Sunset Boulevard and Gower Street

The description: When complete, the $ 500 million creative office campus will be a 22-story tower. It will have hanging gardens, a cable car, a rooftop restaurant and event spaces.

Developers: Star, a family-owned limited liability company run by Chinese investor and real estate agent Maggie Gong Miracle

Architect: MAD Architects

Estimated Completion Date:2026

Whiskey Hotel

Site: 1717 Wilcox Avenue

The description: The hotel, which is under construction, will have 134 hotel rooms upon completion. The whiskey-themed hotel will have a minibar with whiskey and a whiskey fountain in the lobby.

Developer: Adolfo Suaya

Architects: Roschen Van Cleve Architects and Christoph Kapeller of CK-Architecture

Estimated completion date: 2022

Carrefour Hollywood

Site: 6671 Sunset Blvd

The description: The billion-dollar mega-development will integrate the existing Crossroads of the World plaza and add nine new buildings, including a 308-room hotel, 950 apartments and 190,000 square feet of retail space. It will extend over 8 hectares.

Developer: Harridge Development Group

Architects:Skidmore Owings & Merrill and Rios Inc.

Estimated Completion Date: 2025, with a few stages opening earlier. The project has been the subject of numerous lawsuits which may lead to delays.

HOLLYWOOD IN FIGURES

OFFICE

(Hollywood-Wilshire corridor, from the third quarter)

Direct vacancy: 22.2%

Rental rate: $ 3.65 per square foot

Net absorption: -96,862 square feet

Gross rental activity: 156,000 square feet

Source: CBRE Group Inc.

RETAIL TRADE (Hollywood-Silverlake, Q3)

Inventory: 629,544 square feet

Overall vacancy: 20,299 square feet

Vacancy rate: 3.2%

Net absorption: 1,830 square feet

Source: CBRE Group Inc.

SEVERAL FAMILIES

12-month units delivered: 1,464

Absorption units at 12 months: 2,720

Vacancy rate: 6.9%

Growth in asking rent over 12 months: 5.8%

Source: Colliers International Group Inc.

HOTELS

In construction:

Nude Los Angeles,

Hyatt Unbound

64 bedrooms

Whiskey Hotel

134 rooms

Hotel Tommie

212 rooms

Source: Atlas Hotel Group

5 questions for David Simon

One developer betting big on Hollywood is David Simon, founder and CEO of West Hollywood-based Bardas Investment Group, which has submitted plans, with his partner Bain Capital, for a $ 450 million project to create Echelon Studios in an old Sears store.



The 5-acre site will feature four 19,000 square foot sound stages, a 15,000 square foot flexible stage and 93,000 square feet of bungalows in a Creative Village. The project will also include 370,000 square feet of creative office space.



Bardas Investment Group has over 1 million square feet of projects in Hollywood.



Simon was previously an executive at Sawtelle-based Kilroy Realty Corp. where he was responsible for the company’s LA portfolio, including the Columbia Square media campus in Hollywood.

Simon spoke with the Echelon Studios and Hollywood Business Journal.



Why are you interested in Hollywood?

Hollywood has interested me for many years. I think 20 or 25 years ago I made my first contract in Hollywood by keeping CNN and acquiring the CNN building. I always knew Hollywood was a special place in the city. It’s a global brand.



How was Echelon Studios born?

It was really about focusing, especially in a post-Covid world, on how people and the creative community in particular want to use space. We found this site and started thinking about whether to create this urban studio environment. … Considering the size of this particular site and the geography of the site, we are able to create these (four) large soundstages with sufficient base camp, with production support space, with space bungalow and really all the elements of a studio lot on a 5 acre campus. … And the demand for content creation, as we all know, has really grown in an incredible way, and to the extent that we can help create these environments locally and keep people in Hollywood, that’s how it’s done. ‘is produced.

What makes something the right project for you?

Location is always the key to any type of real estate investment and development for it to be successful. Obviously the costs are really going up now, the construction costs, so you hope the prices stabilize.





Echelon Studios will be in a former Sears store. Are you hoping to do more conversions and development on older retail sites?



The advantage of retail sites, and you see it everywhere, big malls convert (is) they’re usually really big retail sites, so you have a lot of ground and a lot of capacity to grow. . They usually have a lot of parking space which is important.



What is your vision for the future of Hollywood?

Over the past 20 years, the trajectory has been in the right direction, but there are always hiccups when a recession hits and there is a downturn, and there are homelessness issues across the country. city. But I think, with the entertainment and content creation industry truly at home in Los Angeles, Hollywood has a great opportunity to capture its fair share due to the ecosystem already in place, the studios already in place and proximity to talent and good location in the city.



Putting the right plots together and putting the land together is always difficult, and after working in development and investing in Los Angeles and this environment for the past 25+ years, you are able to develop and (train ) have a lot of good connections and are able to put together a lot of big plans. Were bullish, and we think that space in real estate in content and media technology has really been around for a while.

