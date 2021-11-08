Entertainment
LA Rising: Hollywood Real Estate sees list of mega projects
Hollywood’s appeal continues to grow. The iconic neighborhood no longer attracts only aspiring actors and tourists, but has also attracted big companies like Netflix. The developers are right behind them with plans to add soundstages and large mixed-use real estate projects.
KEY PROJECTS
Hollywood Center
Site: Hollywood and the vine
The description: The mixed-use project will have 903 residential units, including 770 market-priced units and 133 affordable seniors units. The senior housing component is a partnership with the Menorah Housing Foundation. When completed, the project will also have nearly 386,000 square feet of creative office space and 27,000 square feet of food and beverage and retail space.
Developer:Deputy Los Angeles
Architect: Handel partners
Estimated Completion Date: NA
The star
Site: Sunset Boulevard and Gower Street
The description: When complete, the $ 500 million creative office campus will be a 22-story tower. It will have hanging gardens, a cable car, a rooftop restaurant and event spaces.
Developers: Star, a family-owned limited liability company run by Chinese investor and real estate agent Maggie Gong Miracle
Architect: MAD Architects
Estimated Completion Date:2026
Whiskey Hotel
Site: 1717 Wilcox Avenue
The description: The hotel, which is under construction, will have 134 hotel rooms upon completion. The whiskey-themed hotel will have a minibar with whiskey and a whiskey fountain in the lobby.
Developer: Adolfo Suaya
Architects: Roschen Van Cleve Architects and Christoph Kapeller of CK-Architecture
Estimated completion date: 2022
Carrefour Hollywood
Site: 6671 Sunset Blvd
The description: The billion-dollar mega-development will integrate the existing Crossroads of the World plaza and add nine new buildings, including a 308-room hotel, 950 apartments and 190,000 square feet of retail space. It will extend over 8 hectares.
Developer: Harridge Development Group
Architects:Skidmore Owings & Merrill and Rios Inc.
Estimated Completion Date: 2025, with a few stages opening earlier. The project has been the subject of numerous lawsuits which may lead to delays.
HOLLYWOOD IN FIGURES
OFFICE
(Hollywood-Wilshire corridor, from the third quarter)
Direct vacancy: 22.2%
Rental rate: $ 3.65 per square foot
Net absorption: -96,862 square feet
Gross rental activity: 156,000 square feet
Source: CBRE Group Inc.
RETAIL TRADE (Hollywood-Silverlake, Q3)
Inventory: 629,544 square feet
Overall vacancy: 20,299 square feet
Vacancy rate: 3.2%
Net absorption: 1,830 square feet
Source: CBRE Group Inc.
SEVERAL FAMILIES
12-month units delivered: 1,464
Absorption units at 12 months: 2,720
Vacancy rate: 6.9%
Growth in asking rent over 12 months: 5.8%
Source: Colliers International Group Inc.
In construction:
Nude Los Angeles,
Hyatt Unbound
64 bedrooms
Whiskey Hotel
134 rooms
Hotel Tommie
212 rooms
Source: Atlas Hotel Group
5 questions for David Simon
The 5-acre site will feature four 19,000 square foot sound stages, a 15,000 square foot flexible stage and 93,000 square feet of bungalows in a Creative Village. The project will also include 370,000 square feet of creative office space.
Bardas Investment Group has over 1 million square feet of projects in Hollywood.
Simon was previously an executive at Sawtelle-based Kilroy Realty Corp. where he was responsible for the company’s LA portfolio, including the Columbia Square media campus in Hollywood.
Simon spoke with the Echelon Studios and Hollywood Business Journal.
Why are you interested in Hollywood?
Hollywood has interested me for many years. I think 20 or 25 years ago I made my first contract in Hollywood by keeping CNN and acquiring the CNN building. I always knew Hollywood was a special place in the city. It’s a global brand.
How was Echelon Studios born?
It was really about focusing, especially in a post-Covid world, on how people and the creative community in particular want to use space. We found this site and started thinking about whether to create this urban studio environment. … Considering the size of this particular site and the geography of the site, we are able to create these (four) large soundstages with sufficient base camp, with production support space, with space bungalow and really all the elements of a studio lot on a 5 acre campus. … And the demand for content creation, as we all know, has really grown in an incredible way, and to the extent that we can help create these environments locally and keep people in Hollywood, that’s how it’s done. ‘is produced.
What makes something the right project for you?
Location is always the key to any type of real estate investment and development for it to be successful. Obviously the costs are really going up now, the construction costs, so you hope the prices stabilize.
Echelon Studios will be in a former Sears store. Are you hoping to do more conversions and development on older retail sites?
The advantage of retail sites, and you see it everywhere, big malls convert (is) they’re usually really big retail sites, so you have a lot of ground and a lot of capacity to grow. . They usually have a lot of parking space which is important.
What is your vision for the future of Hollywood?
Putting the right plots together and putting the land together is always difficult, and after working in development and investing in Los Angeles and this environment for the past 25+ years, you are able to develop and (train ) have a lot of good connections and are able to put together a lot of big plans. Were bullish, and we think that space in real estate in content and media technology has really been around for a while.
For reprint and license requests for this article, CLICK HERE.
Sources
2/ https://labusinessjournal.com/news/2021/nov/08/l-rising-hollywood-real-estate-sees-slate-mega-pro/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]