Ottawa park dedicated to deceased Inuit artist





Members of the Ottawa Inuit community and supporters gathered on International Inuit Day to dedicate a downtown park to internationally renowned Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook. Originally from Nunavut, Pootoogook lived in Ottawa before his death in September 2016 at the age of 47. Stphanie Plante often saw Pootoogook in the Sandy Hill neighborhood and loved his artwork. After his death, Plante, also a member of the local Sandy Hill community association, launched a campaign last February to have the park named after the award-winning artist. “Annie and I have been through some issues at the same time, and I think those stories need to be told,” said Plante. “It’s not just the Terry Foxes and Walter Baker’s who have their names on a plaque. Local resident and member of Action Sandy Hill, Stphanie Plante launched a campaign to have the park named after award-winning artist Annie Pootoogook, who died in 2016 at the age of 47. (Céleste Decaire / CBC) The Community and Protective Services Committee approved the name of Annie Pootoogook Park on February 18. Plante says Pootoogook’s art was special, in that it captured the daily lives of people both within the Inuit community and outside. One of his best-known works is called Dr Phil, which represents a young woman watching the American talk show on television. “His art is so different and so contemporary and it’s so nice that we have a public space dedicated to a contemporary Inuit artist,” said Plante. Pootoogook’s body was found in the Rideau River, and although his death was initially considered suspicious, Ottawa police later deemed it non-criminal. Plante wants Pootoogook to be remembered as a “shining light”. “She deserves this park. She deserved so much more,” she said. Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General, Mary Simon (second from right), sits in the front row at the Annie Pootoogook Park christening ceremony on November 7, 2021. (Céleste Decaire / CBC) Several members of Pootoogook’s family, including his nine-year-old daughter, Inuit Elders, and Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General, Mary Simon, were also at the park for the opening. The ceremony included traditional Inuit songs and dances, as well as a throat singing performance. Members of the Ottawa arts community delivered speeches, as well as those close to Pootoogook. Rideau-Vanier County. Mathieu Fleury worked with Plante to advance the mobilization campaign at City Hall. He compares the atmosphere of the ceremony to that of a wedding, in that it is a special moment for the city and the Inuit community. Organizers donated traditional Inuit food after Annie Pootoogook Park’s christening ceremony on November 7, 2021. (Céleste Decaire / CBC) “On November 7, World Inuit Day, have your Excellencies here, all the interpreters and speakers. For me it was very special, ”he told the crowd. Fleury said he didn’t know Pootoogook personally, but discovered her through Plante whom he praised for his efforts to make the park’s name a reality.

