HIGH NOTES: Roof for a vet, doors open 4H, cop beards for St. Jude’s





At Ballston Spa, Saratoga County 4-H hosted 1,000 community members at the indoor facilities of 4-H training centers for the first Halloween Extravaganza Open House. Participants were invited to discover a showcase of 4-H clubs and 4-H animal projects. Each club handed out trick or treat candies, provided games or crafts, and presented information about their club / projects to the public. Saratoga County 4-H also organized hay walks for the public to tour the training center. The 4-H clubs / programs included Saratoga Shepherds, 4-H 4Us, Bucks & Does, Domestic Rabbit, Saratoga Sharp Shooters, Animal Ambassadors, Dairy Princesses, Saratoga Humzingers, Middleliners, County Wide Robotics and the Country Kids of Gansevoort. Several young people from 4-H presented their animals during the meeting with the farm animals. The Saratoga Sharp Shooters provided hot dogs and pulled pork while raising funds for their club. For more information on 4-H, visit ccesaratoga.org or call our CCE office at (518) 885-8995. In SchenectadyUS Army veteran Maria-Lisa Williams recently received a new roof for her home free of charge through a partnership between Pinnacle Roofing Inc., Owens Corning and Habitat for Humanity in Schenectady County. The Owens Corning Foundation donated the roofing materials and Pinnacle Roofing, a residential and commercial roofing company based in Schenectady, donated the labor. The work was part of the Owens Corning Rooftop Deployment Project, a national effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them. This is Pinnacle Roofings’ fourth roof deployment project and the third in the past year. Since the creation of the national programs in 2016, more than 300 soldiers have received new roofs. For more information on the Rooftop Deployment Project or to find out more about how you can get involved, please contact us at [email protected] For more information on Pinnacle Roofing, visit https://www.pinnroof.com/. For more information on Schenectady County Habitat for Humanity, visit: https://schenectadyhabitat.org/. In Schenectady, members of the Schenectady Police Department help raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by not shaving during the month of November. No-Shave November is a national awareness and fundraising campaign for cancer prevention, research and education. All agents attending the nationally recognized event are donating $ 30 to grow a beard, goatee or mustache this month, according to the department’s Facebook page. For more information on the No Shave November efforts and to donate, visit: https://no-shave.org/. SHARE YOUR HIGH RATINGS

High Notes is a Monday article from The Gazette Opinion section highlighting the good done in our communities by individuals, organizations, schools and colleges and businesses. If you know someone who should be celebrated, send your suggested notes to Editorial Page Editor Mark Mahoney at [email protected] More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Editorial, Opinion

