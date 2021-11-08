Sameer Wankhede was part of 50 crore deal, but Kiran Gosavis Viral Selfie messed it up, says Nawab Malik





Much has been said in the Aryan Khan case. Initially, Sameer Wankhede was praised by many for his unbiased approach to tackling drug rackets across the country. He had Shah Rukh Khan’s son in his custody and handled the case with the utmost professionalism. But Nawab Malik has made recent statements that question the intentions of NCB zone directors. Scroll below for all the details. Previously, we learned how SRK director Pooja Dadlani allegedly tried to strike a deal worth 50 lakhs to save Aryan from arrest. She even handed over a sum of 38 lakhs but later Kiran Gosavi turned out to be a cheater and the money was returned. Now NCP spokesman Nawab Malik claims Sameer Wankhede was also part of a larger deal. It was said earlier that a negotiation worth 50 crore was underway, of which 8 crore was supposed to go to the NCB zone manager. Nawab Malik now claims to reveal the real truth as he shared it, I make the statement with full responsibility. Wankhede was part of the conspiracy in conjunction with Bharatiya, who is part of Wankhedes’ private army. Initially the deal was set for Rs 25 crore, later after negotiations it was reduced to Rs 18 crore when Rs 50 lakh was already given. Sadly, the deal didn’t work due to primary witness Kiran Gosavis’ selfie with Aryan, which went viral. However, Sameer Wankhede denied these claims in interaction with TOI. He said: These are all lies. Malik raises baseless allegations. Aryan was brought before the Magistrates’ Court and Sessions Court where he said he had no complaints against NCB. At the HC, during the bail hearing, neither Aryan nor his lawyer made any allegations against the NCB. The defense even filed an affidavit with the HC claiming that it was keeping away from statements made by a politician. Previously, Nawab Malik had claimed that Aryan Khan had been trapped in the whole drug affair. Truth? Only time will tell. Must read: Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Akshay Kumar Starrer hits blockbuster Sunday Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

