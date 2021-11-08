“Hawkeye” Directors on Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s Buddy-Cop Dynamics





The directors behind some episodes of Hawk Eye discuss the “boyfriend-cop” dynamic between Clint Barton and Kate Bishop. Directors Bert and Bertie join Rhys Thomas as directors of six episodes of upcoming Marvel Studios event series Hawk Eye. Located after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Jeremy Renner returns as Clint Barton, a newly retired Avenger who spends his Christmas season guiding Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) into becoming a superhero. The images unveiled for Hawk Eye so far, plays the Christmas decor as well as the more humorous and upbeat dynamic that Clint Barton and Kate Bishop share together. Bert and Bertie seek to approach the main character in a more upbeat and humorous way than Jeremy Renner has portrayed him in the past. In particular, Bertie told GamesRadar that the Oscar-nominated actor embraced his first standalone outing as a superhero and his new dynamic: “I think Jeremy was on board from the start, the tone of the show not being very serious all the time; the slight absurdity of it and that buddy-cop dynamic. Rhys Thomas echoed the sentiment, praising Jeremy Renner’s new approach to Hawkeye: “What’s amazing about Jeremy is that he’s just this incredibly natural actor in the sense that there’s a reality in the way he acts. He finds the tone for the stage and is ‘in it’. For me. , the fun was trying to take that quality and come up with situations to play against. Where would you like to see this character? Who do you want to see him interact with to find this comedy? And that’s a fine line because you still have a story to tell and all the things Marvel is famous for to fit in. Jeremy Renner has shown humor as Hawkeye in previous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, but is often one of the more “serious” characters in the entire franchise. Given that the character has great concerns about the safety of his family as well as his dark and vengeful descent into his character as Ronin in Avengers: Endgame. It will be interesting to see how he comes to terms with his past alongside his new mentee in Kate Bishop. Here is the synopsis for Hawk Eye: “Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: to return to his family for Christmas. Possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the party spirit. Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Brian d’Arcy James and Alaqua Cox. Florence Pugh should return to her Black Widow role. Hawk Eye is scheduled to premiere with two episodes on November 24, exclusively on Disney Plus. Stay tuned to Heroic Hollywood for the latest news regarding the future of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop in the MCU, and be sure to subscribe to our youtube channel for more content! Source: GamesRadar

