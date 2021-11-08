Everything about Kevin Costner, Plus





Talk about a cliffhanger!Yellowstoneleft several lives on the line when the Season 3 finale aired in August 2020. Season 4 will finally answer a few lingering questions when the series returns in November 2021. The Dutton family faced attack on all fronts in Season 3 Closer. John Dutton (Kevin costner) was gunned down by the side of the road, his daughter Beths (Kelly reilly) the office was bombed and his son Kayce (Luke Grimes) caught fire in his own office as armed men ambushed him. Wes bentley, who plays Johns’ adopted son Jamie in the Paramount Network drama, saw the shocking finale as a reset. When I read the script I was like, Oh ?! With [cocreator] Taylor [Sheridan], well, be on a path one way and hell cut the branches off to the side so were going to fall with him, the actor said Weekly entertainment in August 2020. I think big, big dramatic things are happening, violent things are happening, and in a lot of ways that defines the show because that’s who has the final say. it boils down to that [brutality]. Other than the alien landing, I don’t know where Taylor is going to go from here. He’s given himself the opportunity to go any angle now. Despite the major changes to come, Bentley noted that Sheridans’ movements leading up to Season 4 were coordinated. To restart or refresh, it definitely left a door open for many options. I think it’s smart, he continued. He has a plan, so I think he was early. As an audience, it feels like the board has been erased and we can write new things on it. Season 3’s cliffhanger brought out a plethora of fan theories, some of which pointed to the Hunger games Star. I love fan fiction and fans guessing, he says. I don’t go online, but I am told these things literally over the phone with my mom. I love it, and you know the fans get involved and have theories and were going to have a lot of fun with it. It’s going to be great to hear what the fans think as a community. Costner, meanwhile, has timidly played on his future on the series in the year since the finale aired, but fans can expect to get back into the action in the Season 4 premiere. Where we pick up is exactly where we left off, Bentley hinted in a September 2021 Youtube video. The action of the scene is in real time. My heart was beating in the air just reading it. It looks like nothing is being ruled out in Season 4 either. Its high stakes, its high energy. It’s fast, it’s dangerous. It’s wild, the american beauty the actor said exclusively Us weekly in November 2021. It’s very dangerous for Jamie and everyone. Scroll through the gallery below to read everything we know so far about Season 4 ofYellowstone.

