Bill Buell Electric City Archives: George Westinghouse Jr. and Schenectady

People across the country are removing many statues for good reasons, but in Schenectady the idea of ​​preserving history and appreciating it through the creation of a few small monuments honoring personalities is an old idea that was born. again.

Next, does George Westinghouse Jr. belong to the company of Charles Steinmetz, Thomas Edison and William Seward? Yes he does. And does his bond with Schenectady deserve such an honor? Yes.

It may still surprise some people, but the story is well known to those of us who delve into local history. Westinghouse moved to Schenectady as a young boy, and his father’s farm machinery business has been a very successful business on the south bank of the Mohawk River in the city for half a century.

In 1887, in the Bellevue section of Schenectady, George Jr. built what is now the Bond funeral home for his parents. Her mother, however, refused to leave her home in the city center where the Gateway Plaza is now located near SUNY-Schenectady and the bus station. And while I can’t say how long George Jr. spent at the First Palisade Reformed Church, members of his family were regulars there.

So there are many good reasons to create a statue in honor of Westinghouse, which became an industrial giant in the second half of the 19th century. Is there a reason either?

I will suggest no. There’s the story of Sherman Case, and how he helped Westinghouse create the air brake in his father’s store on North Warren Street in the city center. Peter McQueen, the son of Walter McQueen, the superintendent of the Schenectady Locomotive Works (later the American Locomotive Company), was also involved in the creation of the air brake, at least according to the story, which goes on to say that Westinghouse grabbed the design papers, filed for a patent in Washington, DC, then left Schenectady and headed to Pittsburgh to have his new invention built. Case and McQueen, apparently, were left behind.

City historians William Efner and later Francis Poulin, without guaranteeing the veracity of the stories, documented the details, Efner in 1941 and Poulin in 1976. The problem is, the story just doesn’t seem believable.

I’ve chatted with men who know the history of Westinghouse, including George Westinghouse IV, and this story paints a picture of Westinghouse they just can’t see. By all accounts, Westinghouse was a benevolent boss loved and admired by his employees, and there are dozens of tributes to the man, written by powerful men like him as well as the average Westinghouse employee. .

Even Samuel Gompers, founder of the American Federation of Labor, loved Westinghouse, saying that if all businessmen treated their employees like Mr. Westinghouse, there would be no need for unions.

Likewise, George Jr. betrayed his young friends, Sherman Case and Peter McQueen, and traveled to Pittsburgh where he found fame and fortune. There is nothing in Westinghouse’s long life, he died in 1914, that would indicate he was capable of this sort of behavior. As George IV, his great-grandson, told me in 2010, the story is huge.

So, if all goes well, a Westinghouse statue will be erected on the corner of Erie Boulevard and South Ferry Street in 2022, right across from South Ferry from Edison and Steinmetz.

When the conversation revolves around statues, most of the time you are talking about works of art that are hundreds of years old. In Schenectady, however, the discourse on statues is something new. The work of Dexter Benedict and his statues of Edison and Steinmetz as well as Seward and Harriet Tubman made downtown Schenectady a brighter place.

Now he’s working on Westinghouse, and there might be another statue in the future of our town, that of Elizabeth Gillette, an early 20th century female doctor in Schenectady and the first woman in the upstate of New York to be elected to the state legislature.

All this chatter about the statues looks good on me. We can argue and maybe disagree on exactly where they should be located, but I’d rather just enjoy the story behind them. Take a look at Lawrence the Indian in the Palisade and you’re on your way to exploring the area’s colonial history. Go see the Spanish American War Soldier in Central Park and think back to the turn of the 19th century and the city that lights up and transports the world, and gaze at Casimir Pulaski on Veeder Avenue and think about all he did and what happened. cares if her gender status is a question mark.

It will be exciting to see Westinghouse unveiled next year, and possibly Gillette in the future. And who else should we honor? George Lunn, Irving Langmuir and Sam Stratton are a few possibilities. There are others. But no Confederate generals, please. Betrayal will not be celebrated in this part of the world.

