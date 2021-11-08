book gets closer to the music that made the Carpenters superstars | Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (AP) Every sha-la-la-la, every wo-o-wo-o still shines, the Carpenters sang in Yesterday Once More, their successful 1973 tribute to songs from the past.

That could be the tagline for a new book about the work of Richard and Karen Carpenter, which seeks to put aside the noise that surrounds the duo and focus on their harmonic creations.

Carpenters: The Musical Legacy (Princeton University Press), 50 years after the duo’s first successes, was co-written by Richard Carpenter, with Associated Press reporter Mike Cidoni Lennox and Chris May.

Carpenter passed on many retrospective projects, having faced decades of questions about her sister’s inner life and her 1983 death from heart failure, a complication of anorexia, at the age of 32. It was the opportunity to do something different.

That was the emphasis on the music itself, that’s mostly it, Carpenter told the AP as he sat at his piano in his Southern California home. This touches on things that we had not addressed before or that if we had, it would have been ignored.

It has the weight and visual history of a tabletop book, but it’s also an almost note-for-note musical biography of the couple dating back to their childhood lives in New Haven, Connecticut, where Richard Carpenter found the group seeds. sound in his father’s records and a toy jukebox.

He cites unexpected influences, including another male-female duo, Les Paul and Mary Ford, whose early experiences with vocal overdubs and layered harmonies electrified him.

It made a deep impression on me, this ooh-ah, ooh-ah. I was maybe 5 or 6, says Carpenter. I had no idea how it was all done. I just knew it was different and that I really liked it. And many years later, of course, it occurred to me as I was arranging a lot of the things I wrote the harmonies for.

He gives a less famous name to a well-known sound, choral arranger Judd Conlon, whose work appeared in Disneys Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland.

Her arrangement style for multiple voices was tight, Carpenter said. They were very close harmonies, which had a big effect on me.

The book makes it clear that their elaborate, multi-layered recordings were made while the young duo maintained an impressive schedule of tours and television appearances.

He reports on almost every rainy day and Monday they spent in a turbulent 1970, the year (They aspire to be) Near You became their groundbreaking success. Somehow, in the midst of it all, they recorded their second album, Carpenters from 1971, known to fans as the tan album and considered by many to be their best.

The Carpenters have often been ridiculed as makers of schmaltzy disposable tubes. But the book argues that they were great, fully-trained album makers, with an incredible run of records between Close to You from the 1970s and Now & Then from 1973, the concept album that solidified their global stardom.

We’ve had so many hit singles, and usually in a row, that we tended to be rejected by our detractors as a bunch of singles again, Carpenter said. We have sold millions of albums.

Carpenter’s ear for finding hits, often in unlikely places, was as essential as his ear for making them.

He discovered Superstar, probably the Carpenters’ most beloved song among the younger generations, when he heard Bette Midler sing it on The Tonight Show. He stumbled across Weve Only Just Begun in a bank ad before making it a success.

When he heard them, he knew exactly what to do with them.

If the song hit me, whether it was one of my own or let’s say one I had heard, like Weve Only Just Begun, or Rainy Days and Mondays or Superstar, if the song had it, my arrangement took place immediately. , Carpenter said.

And he knew a song was useless if it didn’t match his sister’s beautiful viola voice.

I could give you a list of songs that I heard on the radio that I bought that I knew wouldn’t work for Karen and me, he said. The fact that we are brother and sister had a lot to do with it.

He also reconsidered his music catalog on the upcoming Richard Carpenters Piano Songbook. He reinvents several of the group’s greatest hits for solo piano on the album due for release in January.

Amid all the flashbacks, Carpenter recently made his first visit in over 30 years to what was once A&M Records Studios in Hollywood. It is now owned by Jim Henson Company and the Muppets, who have changed it very little.

It was a moving journey.

We spent so much of our life there it was like coming home, he said.

___

Follow AP Entertainment writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton