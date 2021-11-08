Review: ‘Eternals’ dazzles but ultimately disenchants





The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) saga continues with a sprawling-origin epic that evokes a plea for inclusiveness and diversity, featuring ten divine heroes forced to reunite amid an existential threat that looms large. Earth.

“Eternals,” co-written and directed by Oscar-winning “Nomadland” director Chlo Zhao, lasts 2 hours and 37 minutes, and much of the first half involves a long exposure of the premise, while also landscaping for gather a group of superheroes. Watch the trailer.

Based on the comics created by Jack Kirby in 1976, the film opens with a “Star-Wars” type text, a brief prologue to the “Eternals”, the powerful 7000-year-old immortals sent by the celestial god Arishem of the planet of Olympia. For centuries, they have lived among us, secretly hiding in plain sight with a mission to undertake: to protect humans from the alien predators known as the Deviants. Therefore, through various periods of human history, we see them battling these mythical and ravenous monsters across continents and ancient empires, ultimately decimating the last of these species in 1521.

Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) (left to right), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Gilgamesh (Don Lee), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Ajak (Salma Hayek), Sersi (Gemma Chan), Sprite ( Lia McHugh), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and Druig (Barry Keoghan) in “Eternals”. (Marvel Studios) However, 500 years later, today, the Deviants have mysteriously returned, prompting the Eternals to reappear and regroup. Soon, audiences will be introduced to these powerful, most diverse and inclusive immortals in MCU history: Eternals Matriarch Ajak (Salma Hayek), the humanity-loving Sersi (Gemma Chan), Thena (Angelina Jolie) ) and super-flyboy Ikaris (Richard Madden).

But wait! There’s also the eternal young Sprite (Lia McHugh), the fun-loving Gilgamesh (Don Lee), and the tech genius Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry). Not to mention the extrovert Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), the intense Druig (Barry Keoghan) and the hard of hearing Makkari (Lauren Ridloff).

Gilgamesh (Don Lee) (from left) and Thena (Angelina Jolie) in “Eternals”. (Marvel Studios) With all their mighty superpowers ranging from transmutation and telepathy to flight and speed and energy projection and molecular manipulation, these Eternals will stop at nothing to save humanity once again from the Deviants. . However, there is one puzzling question that the script doesn’t seem to answer with conviction: why do the Eternals protect us from Deviants in the first place? Curious minds of Marvel fans might also wonder why the Eternals didn’t help stop the cataclysmic events of “Avengers: Infinity War”. Fortunately, the movie has the answer. Still, that might not be compelling enough to address Thanos’ hybrid nature. Meaningful relationships abound in “Eternals,” but they barely have enough screen time to pique our interest and engage us all emotionally. One of them is the millennial love story between Sersi and Ikaris. Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) in “The Eternals”. (Marvel Studios) In the end, Sersi moved on to a new beau named Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), a dashing mortal who boils Ikaris with jealousy. Is Ikaris determined to ruin Sersi’s budding new romance with Dane? Can an immortal really love a human? Another notable relationship is the de facto partnership between Thena and her protector Gilgamesh. Is there more than it looks? There are unforgettable moments from the film such as Nanjiani’s colorful flair as an eternal in the dark as a Bollywood star. Meanwhile, Chan and Jolie simply radiate sublime gravity as they show their emotions. Finally, do you need to know all of the MCU lore to see the movie? No, it has the vibes of a standalone movie. Overall, while “Eternals” dazzles with its visual poetry and impressive performances, the film ultimately languishes with overly long exposures, rushed scene executions, uneven pacing, and a convoluted storyline full of digressions. Tip: Make sure you don’t miss the two post-credit scenes. Related

