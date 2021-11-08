Exclusive! Mallika Sherawat to return to Bollywood with film Naagamati

MUMBAI:Mallika Sherawat is indeed one of the most prominent divas in the Bollywood industry. The actress is not only known for her incredible contribution as an actress, but also for her appearance. The actress had indeed made her mark in the Bollywood industry with her amazing projects.

Nowadays the actress is much less present on the big screen without doubt the fans are impatiently awaiting the projects of the actress. According to the latest Buzz, it is said that the actress is ready to bring back her Bollywood. Yes, you heard right, actress Mallika Sherawat is set to make her return to Bollywood with the film titled Naagamati which will be directed by VC Vadivudaiyan. Actress Mallika Sherawat is said to be playing a dual role in the film.

The film is also said to be a period drama that will be based on the eras of 1900, 1947 and 1970.

No doubt it will be a treat to see what the actress has to offer with this upcoming Naagamati thriller.

Speaking of actress Mallika Sherawat’s latest appearances, she was recently seen on the MX readers web series called Nakaab. The actress was immensely loved by fans for her never-before-seen avatar in this web series.

